Futures Slump on U.S. Bond Yield Rally

Tesla, Netflix Featured

















Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, hurt by a spike in U.S. bond yields as the unrest in global investor sentiment continued, on prospects of no interest rate cuts any time soon and tensions escalating in the Middle East.

The TSX Composite stumbled 242.1 points to adjourn Wednesday at 19,450.70.

December futures gave back 0.3% early Thursday.

The Canadian dollar skidded 0.04 cents to 72.87 cents U.S.

On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada's industrial product price index rose 0.4% month over month in September, following a 1.9% month-over-month increase in August., while its raw materials price index increased 3.5% in the same month.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange slid 12.08 points, or 2.3%, to end Wednesday's session at 525.84.

ON WALLSTREET

S&P 500 futures were near flat on Thursday morning as Wall Street monitored a key mark for a closely followed bond yield and awaited commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials lost 40 points, or 0.1%, to 33,766.

Futures for the S&P 500 dropped 4.75 points, or 0.1%, at 4,337.50.

Futures for the NASDAQ gained 10 points, or 0.1%, to 15,035.25.

Electric vehicle juggernaut Tesla slid 4% after the company missed expectations on earnings and revenue in the third quarter. CEO Elon Musk also warned that the company's Cybertruck will not produce much positive cash flow more than a year after production starts.

Netflix shares, meanwhile popped 13% after the streaming giant posted third-quarter earnings that beat estimates. The company got a boost from strong ad-tier subscriptions.

Traders will monitor a key speech at noon ET from Powell for insights into the path of interest rates and future monetary policy decisions. Even as inflation numbers have been showing signs of improvement, Treasury yields' continued climb is raising questions on how the central bank may proceed on monetary policy.

Data on weekly jobless claims and existing home sales for September is also expected on Thursday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 swooned 1.9% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng stumbled 2.5%.

Oil prices dished off 61 cents to $87.71 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices slipped $5.20 to $1,963.10 U.S. an ounce.























