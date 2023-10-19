European Union bestows highest human rights accolade on Mahsa Amini

(MENAFN) The European Union has bestowed its highest human rights accolade on Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in Iranian police custody last year, triggering global protests against the nation's conservative Islamic regime.



The EU prize, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov and established in 1988, is awarded to individuals or groups who champion human rights and fundamental freedoms. Andrei Sakharov, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, passed away in 1989. This year's other finalists included Vilma Núñez de Escorcia and Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez, both emblematic figures in the fight for human rights defense in Nicaragua, and a trio of women from Poland, El Salvador, and the United States who are leading an advocacy for "free, safe, and legal abortion."



On September 16, 2022, Amini lost her life after being detained for purportedly violating Iran's compulsory headscarf regulation. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described that date as one that would be remembered in infamy, emphasizing that her "brutal murder" signified a pivotal moment. “It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history,” As she declared the prize for Amini and the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in Iran, she made this statement.



“The world has heard the chants of ‘Women, Life, Liberty.' Three words that have become a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity and for freedom in Iran," Metsola stated. Women have been prominent participants in the protests, often openly defying the mandatory Islamic headscarf, or hijab.



In response to the protests, the 27-member EU has enacted sanctions against Iranian officials and entities involved in human rights violations, which encompass ministers, military figures, and the morality police in Iran. “We stand with those who, even from prison, continue to keep women, life and freedom alive,” Metsola remarked. "By choosing them as laureates for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought 2023, this House remembers their struggle and continues to honor all those who have paid the ultimate price for liberty. ʺAmini died three days after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police. While authorities said she suffered a heart attack, Amini’s supporters said she was beaten by police and died as a result of her injuries.



Her death triggered protests that spread across the country and rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s four-decade-old Islamic theocracy.

