Kenya locks big investments from Chinese firms

(MENAFN) Kenya's President William Ruto has unveiled a significant milestone in the country's healthcare sector, revealing that 11 Chinese firms are poised to inject over USD160 million into the ambitious Konza Medical City initiative. This government-led project aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery and achieve universal health coverage across Kenya. Speaking at the Kenya-



China investor roundtable in Beijing during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Ruto also highlighted other substantial business agreements between Kenya and China across various sectors, including ICT and engineering. These deals, valued at approximately 63 billion Kenyan shillings (USD421 million), signify a deepening of bilateral relations and a strong vote of confidence in Kenya's economic transformation efforts.



The investments represent a significant boost to Konza Medical City, a flagship healthcare venture that holds immense potential for improving healthcare accessibility and services for Kenyan citizens. President Ruto emphasized the timely arrival of the $161.7 million investment, which aligns perfectly with Kenya's push for universal health coverage. Additionally, Zhende Medical Co. is set to make a substantial contribution by investing USD125 million in Tatu City, further reinforcing the mutually beneficial relationship between Kenya and Chinese businesses.



These developments reflect the growing prominence of China as Kenya's leading trading partner. In 2022, China's exports to Kenya reached a notable USD3.8 billion, demonstrating the robust economic ties between the two nations. Conversely, Kenya's total exports to China amounted to approximately USD270 million. President Ruto emphasized that these agreements underscore the profound confidence Chinese investors have in Kenya's ambitious economic transformation agenda, as well as their strong belief in China's visionary Belt and Road Initiative and the enduring Kenya-China Strategic Comprehensive Partnership. This heralds a promising era of collaboration and economic growth for both countries.



