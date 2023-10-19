Mozambique demonstrations escalate due to supposed election indiscretions

(MENAFN) In Mozambique's capital, Maputo, clashes between opposition demonstrators and riot police have led to numerous injuries. Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), the main opposition party, called for the protests following allegations of fraud in last week's municipal elections.



Some protesters sustained minor injuries while attempting to evade police, who used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Renamo President Ossufo Momade addressed a gathering in Maputo, urging Mozambicans to join the demonstration against electoral fraud, characterizing it as the onset of a revolution in the country.



Protests also erupted in various other regions, including Chiure and Montepuez in the northeast, as well as Nampula in the north. The ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) was declared the winner in most municipalities, including the capital. However, Renamo's candidate Venancio Mondlane had previously asserted victory in Maputo.



According to the Maputo Provincial Electoral Commission, Frelimo's Rasaque Manhique secured 58.78 percent of the total votes, while Renamo's Mondlane received 33.59 percent. The Democratic Movement of Mozambique garnered 6.8 percent. Despite this, Mondlane proclaimed himself the winner, drawing thousands of supporters to the streets in the capital.



Tragically, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot by police in the Chiure district of Cabo Delgado province, and a girl was injured during celebrations by opposition supporters following the local elections. The police maintained that the boy's death was an "accidental fatality" that occurred while they were dispersing protesters. The unrest highlights growing tensions over the electoral process in Mozambique.



