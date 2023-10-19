Scandal spurs resignations in Chad administration as sex tapes appear

(MENAFN) A major scandal has engulfed the Chadian government, leading to the resignations of Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim and the government’s general secretary, Haliki Choua Mahamat.



The controversy emerged when explicit videos allegedly depicting each of them in intimate situations with other individuals circulated online. Both officials opted to step down in an effort to protect the integrity of their positions and show respect for the Chadian people. The incident highlights the importance of privacy in the digital age and calls for consideration of all parties involved.



While the defense minister has not issued any comments on the matter, the general secretary emphasized the need for respect for privacy in today's technologically connected world. He called for understanding and respect for all individuals implicated in the scandal. According to local reports, one of the leaked videos involved Mahamat and his spouse.



There are allegations that Brahim attempted to conceal the scandal, with some reports suggesting a possible link between the general and the recent disappearance of two young women associated with the incident. It has been speculated that both women may have been detained by Chad’s National Security Agency (ANS), but no official confirmation of these reports has been provided.



The explicit clips, which surfaced on social media platforms, have garnered significant attention and circulation. Chad, predominantly a Muslim nation, adheres to conservative social norms.



Scandals of this nature have been infrequent in the African country. The fallout from this controversy underscores the challenges faced by the Chadian government and the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence.



MENAFN19102023000045015687ID1107271291