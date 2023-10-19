Biden to deliver national address on Thursday

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a national address on Thursday to provide an update on the U.S. response to the recent Hamas attacks. This announcement comes after Biden's significant visit to Israel, during which he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to facilitate aid from Egypt into Gaza for the benefit of Palestinian civilians affected by Israeli airstrikes.



In an unusual move, Biden briefed reporters aboard Air Force One, informing them of his direct discussions with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, characterized by candid negotiations. As a result, El-Sisi agreed to open the previously closed Rafah crossing gate in southern Gaza, permitting the passage of up to 20 aid trucks. "I came to get something done -- I got it done," he stated.



"They're going to patch the road -- they have to fill in the potholes for the trucks to get through," he continued. "Expect that to take about eight hours tomorrow. So, there may be nothing rolling through … probably until Friday."



In response to inquiries regarding his conversations with Israeli officials, Biden stated, "I was very blunt about the need to support getting humanitarian aid to Gaza, get it to Gaza and do it quickly."



He also said, "I got no pushback, virtually none. ... Let me say it again, I got no pushback."



"Look, Israel has been badly victimized, but you know, the truth is that if they have an opportunity to relieve suffering of people who are, have nowhere to go, they're gonna be, it's what they should do," Biden stated. "And if they don't, they'll be held accountable in ways that may be unfair."



Prior to departing for Israel, there were concerns and discussions about whether undertaking the journey was justifiable, given both the physical and political risks. President Biden himself mentioned these concerns on Wednesday.



"Let me choose my words here. Not many people thought that we could get this done," he claimed, this statement appears to pertain to the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. "And not many people want to be associated with failure."

