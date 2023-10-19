Tunisian president expels economy minister who supported IMF agreement

(MENAFN) Tunisian President Kais Saied has removed Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saied from his position, just days after the latter represented Tunisia at the annual IMF and World Bank meetings. Samir Saied, a proponent of seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund to alleviate Tunisia's economic challenges, was replaced by Finance Minister Siham Al-Boughdiri Namsieh on a temporary basis. The precise reason behind the dismissal remains undisclosed.

Tunisia has grappled with economic difficulties since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011. Last year, the government reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a USD1.9 billion loan; however, it has yet to fulfill crucial commitments necessary for final approval. President Saied has consistently rejected the bailout conditions, labeling them as unacceptable "foreign diktats" that would exacerbate poverty and lead to social unrest.



This dismissal follows earlier warnings from President Saied to Minister Samir Saied, who assumed office in October 2021, over his public stance in favor of an agreement with the IMF.



Earlier this month, the Tunisian leader directed the minister to base his economic planning on the country's policies and to resist external pressures. As Tunisia navigates its economic challenges, President Saied's decision to remove the Economy and Planning Minister underscores the complexities surrounding the nation's economic policy direction.



