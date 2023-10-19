Musk negates reports of restricting X in Europe

(MENAFN) Elon Musk strongly criticized a business news agency for publishing a report he deemed inaccurate. The report had implied that he intended to restrict access to X, formerly known as Twitter, throughout Europe in reaction to European Union moderation regulations.



The site said on Thursday, quoting a "person familiar with the company," that the billionaire was mulling the step as a reaction to an EU compliance investigation filed by the European Commission.



In answer to an X post about a business news agency article, Musk said the claim was "utterly false" and lambasted the source as "not a real publication."



The report by the business news agency was released following the announcement last week by EU Commissioner Thierry Breton of an official investigation into X's adherence to the so-called Digital Services Act (DSA) and a request for comprehensive details regarding the platform's measures taken to reduce harmful content on the microblogging platform.



The DSA, which was unveiled in August, mandates that websites like X establish open and transparent protocols for moderating and eliminating "illegal content," including hate speech that isn't allowed, as well as for reducing other "societal risks."



Days before the probe began, Breton insisted that the microblogging service act right away after receiving "indications" that Musk's site was facilitating the spread of illicit material in the wake of Hamas assaults against Israel.

MENAFN19102023000045015839ID1107271249