Macron conducts discussions with France`s most recent Sahel ally

(MENAFN) The transitional leader of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby, known as Mahamat Kaka, embarked on a significant working visit to Paris, where he engaged in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. The talks, which extended for over an hour, centered on fortifying bilateral relations between the two nations and encompassed a wide array of mutual interests spanning Africa, Europe, and global affairs, as announced by the Chadian presidency.



In a statement, the Chadian presidency emphasized that both leaders underscored the critical importance of socio-economic stability in advancing the prosperity of their respective populations. They jointly advocated for enhanced collaboration to address shared challenges, committing to work together in fostering peace, stability, and socio-economic progress.



Following the untimely demise of his pro-French father, Idriss Deby, in combat against rebels in 2021, Mahamat Kaka assumed the role of Chad's leader. Initially, he pledged to conduct elections within 18 months, but this timeline was subsequently extended by an additional two years, now slated for October 2024. This decision triggered protests that regrettably claimed the lives of numerous civilians.



During his meeting with President Macron on Tuesday, Mahamat Kaka reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to fulfilling all obligations associated with the transitional period. Additionally, he articulated his request for sustained and substantial support from France as Chad embarks on the final phase of its transition.



Chad now stands as France's last remaining ally in the Sahel region, with recent reports suggesting that French troops, following their withdrawal from Niamey, Niger, are being redeployed to Chad. Paris already maintains a military base in the country, housing approximately 1,000 troops, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations in addressing regional security

MENAFN19102023000045015687ID1107271248