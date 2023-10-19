Medical Aesthetics Market To Reach USD 48.6 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Medical Aesthetics Market size was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 48.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.1%.

The medical aesthetics market is expanding rapidly, driven by new technologies and treatments that meet patients' changing preferences and needs. Increasing numbers of people worldwide opt for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures like botulinum toxin and dermal fillers, which offer several benefits. As a result, the medical aesthetic market is expected to continue growing.

Medical aesthetics encompass a range of treatments for the face, skin, and body, including chemical peels, microdermabrasion, laser resurfacing, and dermal fillers. These procedures are performed by licensed medical professionals like dermatologists, plastic surgeons, or specialized practitioners to achieve a youthful and pleasing look. With the help of advanced medical technologies, innovative devices and techniques have been developed that offer safer, more effective, and more precise treatments, attracting patients and healthcare providers to adopt these improved methods.

An increasing focus on personal appearance and self-confidence drives the global medical aesthetics market. People seek medical aesthetic procedures to resolve cosmetic issues, boost self-esteem, and improve their well-being. The demand for medical aesthetics is growing due to its long-lasting effects, personalized treatment plans, youth-enhancing results, and fast and convenient procedures.

The global medical aesthetics market has been segmented into product type, applications, distribution channel, and end-user and region. Facial aesthetics devices are the leading segment. The demand for these devices is fueled by social media, the desire for self-improvement, and celebrity culture, all of which have contributed to an increased cultural emphasis on beauty and aesthetics. The anti-aging and wrinkles segment dominates the medical aesthetics market due to the widespread concern about aging among people of all ages. The demand for anti-aging and wrinkle products is high, making this market the most significant in the industry.

Medical Aesthetics Market Report Highlights:

The global medical aesthetics market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 13.1% by 2032.

The demand for aesthetic treatments in developing countries is increasing due to growing awareness about fitness and appearance.

North America, particularly the United States, leads the market in revenue share, as the country has one of the highest healthcare expenditures in the world and significant investments in healthcare that contribute to overall market growth.

Some prominent players in the medical aesthetics market report include Sisram Medical Ltd, Apex Medical, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Medical, Merz Pharma, Cutera, Sientra, Inc., Galderma Laboratories, etc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Canadian plastic surgeons can now offer the latest era of clinically proven breast implants with low complication rates from Sientra, circulated by Clarion Medical Technologies.

Galderma, a pure-play dermatology category leader, has partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation to educate and support breast cancer awareness, offering science-based solutions for consumers' skin health needs.

Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Aesthetic laser devices, facial aesthetic devices, energy devices, aesthetic implants, skin aesthetic devices, body contouring devices

By Application: Anti-aging & wrinkles, tattoo removal, breast enhancement, facial & skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping & cellulite, and others

By End-user: Hospitals, dermatology clinics, cosmetic centers, medical spas, and beauty centers

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

