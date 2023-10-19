Indian onion agriculturists suffer with economic distress

(MENAFN) The decision by the Indian government to impose a 40 percent export duty on onions has sent shockwaves through the country's onion farming community, raising concerns of a potential oversupply and subsequent drop in domestic prices. This move, set to remain in effect until December, was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration with the aim of stabilizing the domestic onion supply and addressing inflationary pressures.



This development arises amid widespread public outcry over skyrocketing tomato prices, which surged to 250 rupees (USD3) per kilogram – over ten times their usual rate. To mitigate the impact on consumers, the government has pledged to release stockpiled onions, a kitchen staple, into wholesale markets, with the intention of driving down retail prices. However, farmers and onion traders contend that this strategy could adversely affect their ability to obtain fair prices for their harvest.



In Maharashtra, the largest onion-producing state in India responsible for 30 percent of the country's onion production, farmers have taken to the streets, staging protests and shutting down wholesale markets. Sampat Sakore, a farmer from Shirur in Pune, expressed the frustration felt by many, stating, "Because of the tax, the exporters will not send onions and if it is not exported, onions will remain within the country causing a surplus and ultimately its rate will drop. Farmers are angry with this decision."



Dushyant Pawar, an onion farmer in Maharashtra's Nasik district who cultivates around 200 quintals (20,000KG) of onions on half a hectare of land, anticipates substantial losses due to the export duty. With three-quarters of his produce destined for the wholesale market, Pawar is bracing for the economic repercussions of this government policy.



As the onion farming community navigates the ramifications of the export duty, the broader agricultural sector in India is closely watching, as this decision could potentially set a precedent for how the government addresses supply chain and pricing concerns in the future.



