Inertia Resources Helps Small Businesses Leverage Big Energy Savings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia ResourcesBOSTON, MA, US, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Inertia Resources , the fastest growing and largest minority-owned energy brokerage firm in the country, is championing the cause of energy efficiency for small businesses across the United States. Recognizing that energy management often takes a backseat to the daily challenges faced by small business owners, Inertia Resources is providing solutions and support to help small businesses unlock substantial savings on their energy costs.The energy market, with its fluctuating pricing structures and multitude of suppliers, can be overwhelming for small businesses. Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, underscores the pivotal role that energy brokers play can play for small businesses. Linton emphasizes that small business owners, often wearing multiple hats, can benefit immensely from leveraging the expertise and pricing advantages typically reserved for large corporations."Business owners need to realize, just as they have a lawyer or accountant for their business, they should have an expert to broker their energy, too," said Linton. "There are so many things small business owners often don't know when it comes to brokering their own energy, that they miss out on substantial savings by approaching it as a utility bill."According to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business, energy costs rank among the top three expenses for 35% of small businesses. Business owners face a complex landscape when it comes to choosing the right energy contracts and finding the best energy prices. Linton said owners trying to self-manage their energy procurement can get taken advantage of when suppliers delay contract renewal discussions, causing costs per KW to escalate, particularly during peak seasons, and when it's time to renew, businesses are having to renew at a higher rate every year. Additionally, the pass-through of marketing and advertising expenses further burden small businesses.Linton said with energy rates that will continue to rise even once inflation cools, Inertia has been on a mission to help small businesses understand and adopt more of the practices of larger corporations with regard to collaborating with brokers to curtail energy expenses.Energy brokers save companies money on utility costs by leveraging their buying power and relationships with energy suppliers to negotiate the best rates, manage market fluctuations, predict futures, and capitalize on fixed-rate contracts to lock in the best energy rates for extended periods of time for businesses of all sizes. They also have about half the overhead of suppliers and can pass those savings directly on to businesses, as well.Inertia Resources, established in 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts, has rapidly emerged as a licensed premium broker of electric power, natural gas, renewable energy solutions, and cutting-edge EV charging technology. With a network of 55 brokers across the nation, the minority-owned firm now serves over 4,000 clients in 22 states.Inertia Resources is one of the only premium brokers of electricity in the country for some of the largest energy companies in the world. Last year alone, Inertia saved companies over $100M in energy costs by leveraging those exclusive relationships.'We've had tremendous growth and success helping businesses, small and large, across the country realize significant energy cost savings over the past five years,” said Linton.“Our goal is to empower all businesses, regardless of their energy consumption scale, to develop robust energy procurement strategies that minimize overhead costs, enhance sustainability, and ultimately bolster their bottom line.”For more information on energy solutions and programs from Inertia Resources, please visit .For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at or call 734-341-6859.About Inertia ResourcesInertia Resources is the fastest growing and largest minority-owned energy consulting firm in the country. Founded in 2018, the nationally recognized energy broker is leading the way in commercial energy broker services, commodity supply management services, cutting-edge billing technology, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. As one of the only preferred premium brokers in the United States, Inertia works with some of the largest energy companies in the world to offer the best pricing and competitive market management for clients for the lifetime of their business.Inertia's senior brokerage staff has over 50 years of combined industry expertise and prides itself on personal service, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas, and 55 brokers across the US that maintain a physical presence for clients in 22 states. For more information, visit .

Sherrie Handrinos

Boost 1 Marketing, LTD

+1 734-341-6859

