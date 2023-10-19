CLEVELAND FASHION MODEL CREATES SWEETEST DAY FOUNDATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cleveland fashion model, Raina Tiffiny, has created the Sweetest Day Foundation.

Mission: To get back to the original intent of Sweetest Day by members of the fashion industry giving back to the community

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cleveland fashion model, Raina Tiffiny, has created the Sweetest Day Foundation. The Sweetest Day Foundation's aim is to educate the public on the original intent of the Sweetest Day Holiday, promote the holiday beyond the Midwest, where it has been the most popular, and to deliver sweet gifts to children in shelters and the elderly residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.Sweetest Day 2023 is fast approaching. This year it is celebrated on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Many people think that Sweetest Day is similar to Valentine's Day, but the real history of this holiday is something quite different.Sweetest Day has been celebrated for over 100 years. It started in Cleveland, Ohio in 1921. Local advertising executive, Herbert Birch Kingston, decided to bring a little happiness into the lives of orphans, shut-ins and others who were often forgotten. With the help of friends, he delivered candy and small gifts to Cleveland's underprivileged.On the very first Sweetest Day, two popular silent-film actresses passed out boxes of candy to 2,200 Cleveland newspaper delivery boys to express gratitude for their hard work. Another 10,000 boxes of candy to patients in Cleveland hospitals.Sweetest Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of October. The holiday's popularity is growing so fast that American Greetings and Hallmark now produce hundreds of different greeting card designs for Sweetest Day.Although Sweetest Day has its roots in random acts of kindness, it has evolved into more of a second Valentine's Day. The Sweetest Day Foundation was the idea of Cleveland fashion model Raina Tiffiny.The mission of the Foundation is to support the original intent behind the first Sweetest Day: to spread joy and love to the underprivileged and unforgotten throughout the country.Much like the first Sweetest Day started in Cleveland, the Foundation is starting with distributing gift bags to children at a local area shelter in Cleveland this Saturday. The first distribution will take place at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Zelma George Family Shelter located at 2150 E 18th St, Cleveland, OH 44115.The goal for 2024 is to give gift bags to children in every shelter and nursing home in the greater Cleveland area. The goal for 2025 is to expand to all shelters and nursing homes in Ohio, and eventually all over the country.# # # # #

