IAEA conducts marine sampling in Fukushima

(MENAFN) A member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team, conducting marine sampling in Fukushima, stated that he does not anticipate any increase in radiation levels in fish caught in the regional seas. The IAEA team observed the capture of flounder and other popular fish varieties off the coast and witnessed them being brought to the Hisanohama port in southern Fukushima for auction.



Paul McGinnity, an IAEA marine radiology scientist, expressed confidence that there would be no notable changes in the fish. While a slight rise in tritium levels is possible near the discharge points, this element cannot be removed from the Fukushima Daiichi wastewater by the plant's treatment system called ALPS. However, the levels of radioactivity are expected to be similar to those measured before the discharge commenced last year.



The release of wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi plant into the sea began on August 24 and is projected to continue for decades. This move has faced strong opposition from fishing groups and neighboring countries, including South Korea, where numerous protests have taken place. China promptly imposed a ban on all imports of Japanese seafood on the day the release started, adversely affecting Japanese seafood producers, processors, and exporters. Russia has also recently joined China in implementing trade restrictions.



In July, the IAEA conducted a safety review of the wastewater release and concluded that if carried out as planned, it would have a minimal impact on the environment, marine life, and human health.



During their visit from October 16 to 23, the IAEA team also examined the collection and processing of seawater and marine sediment near the plant, which experienced triple meltdowns following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. This visit holds significance not only because it is the first since the discharge began, but also because the IAEA will be able to witness firsthand how fish samples are taken and packaged. This hands-on experience will contribute to a more comprehensive evaluation of the results, complementing laboratory testing and data analysis.

