Netflix reports impressive subscriber gains during summer

(MENAFN) Netflix reported impressive subscriber gains during the summer, surpassing expectations and demonstrating the effectiveness of its efforts to combat password sharing. To further boost revenue, the streaming giant also revealed price hikes for its services in the U.S. and other markets. The most expensive streaming tier is set to increase by USD2 to USD23 per month, a 10 percent rise, while the lowest-priced, ad-free streaming plan will see a USD2 bump to USD12 per month. The cost of Netflix's most popular streaming option in the U.S., priced at USD15.50 per month, will remain unchanged, as will a USD7 monthly plan that includes intermittent commercials. Prices for subscribers in the U.K. and France will also see adjustments.



In terms of its subscriber base, Netflix added nearly 8.8 million subscribers globally during the July-September period, a significant increase compared to the same period last year. The company now boasts approximately 247 million worldwide subscribers, outperforming analyst projections. This strong financial performance translated to earnings of USD1.68 billion, or USD3.73 per share, representing a 20 percent increase compared to the previous year, while revenue climbed 8 percent to reach USD8.54 billion.



Investor expectations have been exceeded, with Netflix's stock price surging over 12 percent in after-hours trading. The company's shares have risen by around 30 percent so far this year, as evidence mounts that its video streaming service is outperforming competitors in a crowded market, even as consumers face financial constraints.



Netflix has already gained more than 16 million subscribers in the first nine months of the year, surpassing the 8.9 million subscribers added throughout the entirety of the previous year. However, this still falls short of the more than 36 million additional subscribers Netflix acquired in 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic when the service experienced a surge in demand as people sought entertainment options while confined to their homes.

