German Chancellor warns Tehran, Hezbollah of involving in Israel-Palestine conflict

(MENAFN) On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued a warning to both Iran and the Hezbollah organization based in Lebanon, cautioning them against getting involved in the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.



Scholz informed the German parliament in Berlin that a conflict spread “would be devastating for the entire region and that is why it is now important that we do everything we can to help ensure that this situation does not escalate further. That there is no new escalation or a new front in the north.”



“And that's why I want to repeat what I said last week in the Bundestag (parliament): there must be no entry by Hezbollah or Iran or their proxies in this war. That would be a serious mistake,” he cautioned.



Iran warned last week that if Israeli airstrikes on Gaza persist, Iran "will have to intervene," according to US media.



According to a US-based news agency quoting two "unnamed diplomatic sources," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian relayed his nation's message in a conference in Beirut, Lebanon's capital, with Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process.



In other news, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was set to travel to Jordan, Israel, as well as Lebanon later in the day for an additional round of discussions about the crisis in the aftermath of Israel's attacks on Gaza.



The mission is also meant to negotiate the release of Westerners, especially Germans, detained by Hamas.



Meanwhile, Baerbock designated a special diplomat for Middle East humanitarian relief concerns to coordinate assistance for the civilian population in Gaza, which Israel has closed off.

