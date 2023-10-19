CPSC unveils significant surge in injuries related to electric bikes in 2022

(MENAFN) A recent report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has unveiled a significant surge in injuries related to electric bikes (e-bikes), e-scooters, and hoverboards in the last year, marking 2022 as the year with the highest incidence of such injuries in the past six years. The CPSC's findings indicate that out of all the injuries reported from these micromobility devices in the last half-decade, nearly half of them occurred in 2022. According to the CPSC's estimates, over 360,000 injuries associated with these devices required treatment in emergency rooms across the United States from 2017 to 2022.



The report highlights a concerning increase in injuries, with 2022 witnessing a rise of over 20 percent compared to the previous year. Moreover, the data shows that these injuries aren't just minor incidents, as the report also notes that there have been at least 233 deaths linked to e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards between 2017 and 2022. However, the CPSC acknowledges that reporting on deaths associated with these devices is ongoing and incomplete.



This escalation in injuries and fatalities has occurred in tandem with the growing sales and usage of e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards. According to the market research firm Circana, the U.S. e-bike market experienced an astonishing 269 percent growth between 2019 and 2022, with sales reaching $885.5 million in the previous year.



One striking concern raised by the CPSC's report is the presence of "significant" fire hazards associated with these devices. The CPSC reveals that it has been made aware of at least 19 deaths linked to fires originating from micromobility devices, which occurred between 2021 and late November 2022. In response to this risk, the CPSC called upon more than 2,000 manufacturers and distributors of these devices to meticulously review their product lines and ensure compliance with voluntary safety standards. This effort aims to mitigate the serious risk of dangerous fires resulting from the use of these products.



The CPSC has also issued a series of recommendations to consumers to prevent fires stemming from e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards. This includes the advice to be present when charging the devices and to use only approved battery replacements. With the growing popularity of these micromobility devices, addressing these safety concerns is of paramount importance to ensure the well-being of users and the continued growth of this industry.

