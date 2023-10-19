Ajman Bank Unveils Instant Bank Account Feature on ‘Ajman Bank Digital’ App at GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Ajman Bank set new digital banking benchmark showcasing its instant bank account feature in ‘Ajman Bank Digital’ app at the Ajman Digital Government pavilion at GITEX Global 2023. The state-of-the-art Ajman Bank Digital app is available for download for both iOS and Android users and is designed to create a seamless experience for Ajman Bank customers with its user-friendly and convenient features. It empowers new customers to open their bank accounts in real-time within 5 minutes.



In an era where digital transformation is reshaping the banking landscape, Ajman Bank is at the forefront, championing seamless and efficient digital onboarding. The ‘Ajman Bank Digital’ app's innovative technology ensures a smooth, secure, and rapid account opening process, eliminating the traditional barriers and delays associated with banking procedures.



Commenting on this groundbreaking feature, Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, "Making efficient use of digital technology is a key priority for us and customers are at the heart of everything we do. Our ultimate goal is to make banking more accessible and inclusive for people. In our commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital banking, we are proud to introduce the instant account opening feature on our digital app. This is not just about speed; it's about revolutionizing the customer experience with greater convenience and accessibility of our world-class products and services. By leveraging advanced technologies and digital processes, we're ensuring that our customers can onboard with Ajman Bank anytime, anywhere, with just a few taps on their devices."



The ‘Ajman Bank Digital’ app's digital onboarding process is underpinned by robust security protocols, ensuring that customers' data and privacy are safeguarded at all times. Furthermore, the app's intuitive user interface, combined with its technologically advanced features, offers users an unparalleled banking experience, right from the initial onboarding to daily banking operations.



Ajman Bank's presence at GITEX Global 2023, alongside Ajman Digital Government, underscores its commitment to technological innovation and its vision to lead in the digital banking space. Attendees at GITEX are invited to visit the Ajman Digital Government stand to witness firsthand the transformative capabilities of Ajman Bank's digital app.



