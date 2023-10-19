Samsung Saudi holds the “Samsung Club” Activity at King Saud University

(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, October 19, 2023 - Samsung Saudi Electronics has recently launched Samsung Club activity at King Saud University in Riyadh. The activity allows visitors to experience Samsung’s latest devices through different engaging activities divided into various themed experiential zones to highlight the key features of each device.

At the FlexCam Selfie experiential zone, visitors can explore diverse selfie angles with the Galaxy Z Flip5. The gaming zone offers an exciting experience highlighting powerful performance through various Z Fold5 and Tab S9 Ultra gaming kits, including a Mini Arcade and a Z Fold5 + Controller. The Galaxy Z Fold5 and S23 zones also allow visitors to take professional photos with different backgrounds. While in the wellness zone will provide an experience around the Galaxy Watch6 Sleep Mode

It's worth mentioning that the event includes daily contests where 23 of Samsung’s latest devices are distributed, including Galaxy Z Fold5 devices, Galaxy Z Flip5 devices, and the Galaxy Watch6 series.

In this context, the head of the Mobile Division at Samsung Saudi Arabia, Sami Khairalla, commented: “We are grateful for the opportunity this event provides to showcase our products and interact with our audience. We always strive to deliver exceptional experiences to consumers, and this event is part of our efforts to achieve that."

The event, which started on October 15 and continues until November 2, in the main hall of King Saud University, received a large turnout and engagement with the different activities and daily competitions.’





