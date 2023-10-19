Thomas Scientific Broadens Portfolio And Sales Expertise With The Acquisition Of Arrowhead Forensics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 120+ year industry veteran increases its expertise and expands capabilities and product portfolio into the Forensics market

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest pure-play distributor of scientific products, Thomas Scientific, has completed the acquisition of Lenexa, KS based forensics product provider Arrowhead Forensics . Finalized October 5, 2023, the transaction immediately enhances Thomas Scientific's ability to provide products and services to organizations within law enforcement, government, and many others focusing on crime scene, evidence collection and forensics testing.

Arrowhead and Thomas Headquarters

Continue Reading

The addition of the Lenexa, KS facility expands Thomas' Midwest distribution capabilities and enhances its kitting operation, leveraging support to a broad range of customers.

Thomas Scientific's CEO, Stan Haas, stated, "I am extremely excited to be partnering with the Arrowhead team, led by Pat Snedden and Brad Brown. They have built a very impressive company that is entirely focused on serving law enforcement at all governmental levels. Arrowhead Forensics is the premier brand in this end market, providing products and services that are complementary to the capabilities of Thomas Scientific. By combining our two companies, we will be further enhancing our goal of providing customers an end-to-end solution of products and services."



Focused nearly exclusively on the Forensics market for over 30 years, Arrowhead Forensics works in the field and in the office with crime scene investigators and laboratory personnel to learn about and educate the forensics market in the newest technology available to its industry. Arrowhead's product portfolio is recognized throughout the forensics market – helping collect evidence and solve crimes.

Pat Snedden, President of Arrowhead Forensics stated, "After 30 years as an industry leader serving law enforcement in the forensics market, Arrowhead Forensics is excited to become a part of Thomas Scientific. The combination of Thomas Scientific's vast laboratory product offerings and distribution platform, and Arrowhead's unique forensic expertise and unparalleled customer service is a perfect fit. Brad and I look forward to sharing the next chapter with our valued customers and suppliers."



The primary product categories offered by Arrowhead Forensics are crime scene tools, evidence packaging, fingerprinting, equipment, full spectrum imaging, impression evidence, laser and light sources, latent prints, narcotics testing, personal protection, photo and documentation, reconstruction, specialized kits, specimen collection, and training and education.

For the foreseeable future, Arrowhead Forensics will continue to operate independently under the Thomas Scientific umbrella. Learn more about their products and service to the forensics market at their website arrowheadforensics .

Thomas Scientific online at ThomasSci.



About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides a comprehensive offering of supplies, equipment, and solutions to the scientific community – supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets. With a national network of nine distribution and service centers, supported by a highly technical commercial, customer service, and strategic sourcing organization, Thomas Scientific is an important partner to the scientific community.

About Arrowhead Forensics

For over 30 years, Arrowhead Forensics has focused almost exclusively in the forensic market with a "customer comes first" mentality. They have made it their responsibility to place the right people in a position to help customers with every aspect of distribution of forensics products to law enforcement and other agencies. Learning from their own customers in the field and laboratories, Arrowhead strives for unbeatable service every day, with people that are extraordinary – it's the Arrowhead difference.

Media Contact

Diane Skala, Vice President, Corporate and Supplier Marketing Services

856.832.3296

[email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Scientific