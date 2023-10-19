Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® earns top honor in 2023 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG), a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company, and the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals, is pleased to announce that the company once again earned a gold award in the prestigious 2023 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for accessibility and inclusivity.

SNG received gold for Overall – Accessibility / Inclusivity for its commitment to making travel more accessible for travelers across the globe.

Covering a broad range of industry segments, the Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in categories such as hospitality, travel destinations, cruise lines, online travel services, airlines and airports, travel agents and agencies, tour operators and ground transportation.

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, but instead, they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners or may have no winners at all.

"We are incredibly proud to once again be named a gold winner of the esteemed Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and recognized for our commitment to accessibility and inclusivity," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, CEO and president of Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea®. "This award is a reflection of our entire team's dedication to delivering an accessible world by providing travelers with the necessary tools to discover new destinations with a piece of mind."

SNG is the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals, and also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. It services 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries around the globe. The only mobility and oxygen equipment supplier in the world trusted by all major cruise lines, the company also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers.



In addition to providing special needs equipment, SNG continuously raises awareness of special needs travel through newsletters, webinars, blogs, social media tools, panel discussions and presentations.

For more information, visit .

