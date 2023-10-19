Broadway On Demand Presents The Broadway Halloween Event Of The Year, I Put A Spell On You: The Witches Era

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisters it's time for the biggest and best Broadway Halloween event of the year both live at Sony Hall and in the comfort of your own home! Jay Armstrong Johnson 's

annual Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You: The Witches Era , produced by Johnson and Kampfire Films,

will stream on Broadway On Demand

beginning at 7 pm Eastern on Saturday, October 28, 2023 and be available for the following four days. Tickets for Broadway on Demand are $30 and available at .

*Photo by Roberto Araujo and Key Art Designed by Jenny Garcia

Amanda Williams Ware, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Allison Godleski in I Put A Spell On You. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

The event will be recorded LIVE on Monday, October 23, 2023 at Sony Hall (235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) at 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 7:00 p.m.) In the search to find beauty, youth, and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York to Sony Hall. Space is limited for the LIVE event, and is expected to, like last year, sell out. Grab your costume and reserve your spot now to secure your place on the dance floor! Tickets start at $60, visit



to purchase tickets or support.

The live event and on-demand stream will benefit the Ali Forney Center (AFC) , a full-service organization protecting LGBTQ+ youth from the harms of homelessness.

Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Godleski and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Also appearing are

Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award Nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!, A Beautiful Noise), recording artist Mila Jam , reigning SIX Queen Taylor Iman Jones (The Devil Wears Prada), RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15's Marcia Marcia Marcia , Tomás Matos (Fire Island, Diana The Musical), Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill),

and more spooky surprises!

I Put a Spell on You: The Witches Era

is executive produced by Jay Armstrong Johnson with the executive producer committee including Max Clayton, Sean Cocchia, Todd Donovan, Meg Fofonoff Art Lab Productions,

and Andy Jones , who is also general manager with Baseline Theatrical . The show is produced by Katie Rosin, written by Johnson, and directed by Ahmad Simmons , with music supervision by Will Van Dyke , production management by Sean Gorski for Hudson Theatrical Associates, creative direction by DW , makeup design by Alcone Company's Kyle Krueger, and production stage management by Julie Devore , plus an incredible team of over 100 artists.

Tickets start at $60 by visiting

. Every ticket purchased will support the Ali Forney Center (AFC).

Sponsorship and VIP packages are available. Visit

for information.

Lighting, Sound and Video Gear provided by Production Resource Group , Special effects equipment provided by J&M Special Effects .

Sponsors include Abracadabra , Alcone , Bra Tenders,

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS , Capezio, The Costume Studio , DIG. , Euphoria Studios , Open Jar Studios , Pearl Studios , Schmackary's ,

Sony Hall , and Vita Coco .

Broadway on Demand (BOD)

offers exclusive theatrical content, interactive events, and original programming projected to reach well over 200 million households by 2023.

The Ali Forney Center (AFC) is the nation's largest and most comprehensive organization dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youth from the harms of homelessness. Each year AFC sees over 2,000 young people who are kicked out of their homes due to homophobia and transphobia. Nearly half of these young people come to NYC from across the country, mainly the south, fleeing homophobic homes, and communities. Due to the current political climate, we have experienced a 20% increase in the number of youths fleeing their homes from these states.

