Soundthinking Sets Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call For Tuesday, November 7, 2023 At 4:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10022590

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at .

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 7, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10022590

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracerTM, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking products and technologies are used by more than 200 customers and 2000+ agencies worldwide and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100



Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

