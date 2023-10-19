Valgenesis Launches New Training Platform Valgenesis University

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the industry leader in digital validation, is proud to announce the launch of ValGenesis University, a groundbreaking platform designed to provide top-tier training and certification exclusively for ValGenesis product users.

ValGenesis University marks a significant milestone in our unwavering commitment to customer success, enhancing the value of our customers' investments. Offering a versatile range of self-paced, expertly curated courses, ValGenesis University simplifies user onboarding during the initial implementation phase and remains a valuable resource when expanding system utilization. Furthermore, ValGenesis University serves as a lasting platform for continuous education and improvement, nurturing the growth of ValGenesis' thriving ecosystem of over 50 partners.

This launch introduces experiential learning across our products, including VLMS

4.2, VLMS Express , e-Logbook , Design Manager , Process Manager , Process Insight , and iRisk . ValGenesis University provides both self-paced and instructor-led courses tailored to individual learning preferences and schedules, with the added flexibility of revisiting lessons as needed. Learners benefit from hands-on, simulated practice, ensuring their preparedness to excel in their respective work environments. Industry-recognized certifications await learners upon successful completion of courses and exams, bolstering their professional credentials.

Customers and partners can now access flexible plans from weeks to a full year. This empowers them to tailor their learning journey to specific training needs, ensuring ongoing skill development.

Siva Samy, ValGenesis' CEO, articulated his vision: "With ValGenesis University, we are reaffirming our dedication to customers worldwide. This platform has been meticulously designed to give users the flexibility, depth, and expertise to maximize their organizational success."

Narayan Raj, ValGenesis' COO, added, "ValGenesis University embodies our mission to enhance our customers' capabilities and empower their growth. It signifies our unwavering commitment to their success."

Nancy Cattle, VP of Learning Services at ValGenesis, says, "We are thrilled to introduce ValGenesis University, reinforcing our commitment to support customers globally. The flexibility, depth, and expertise offered through our new University will empower every user to unlock their organization's full potential."

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit



