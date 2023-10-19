Maxval Announces Release Of Symphony® IP Management System Developed Expressly For Law Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Based on Proven IP Management Software Used by Leading Corporations, New Solution Is Poised to Transform IP Law Firm Operations

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property management solutions, announced today the release of Symphony for Law Firms.

Developed in collaboration with leading law firms, Symphony is a modern IP management software solution that empowers law firms to streamline operations, enhance productivity, reduce risk, and increase visibility and control over their IP practice.

Unlike legacy systems, Symphony offers configurable workflow automation without expensive custom coding, routes and assigns inbound emails for efficient follow-up, integrates seamlessly with third-party systems, and supports over 200 jurisdictions for docketing needs. Furthermore, its security and performance, backed by the Salesforce platform, raises the bar for competing solutions.

Key features of Symphony for Law Firms include:

Client Management: Feature-rich 'Client' module captures engagement models, special instructions, agent mapping, business information and supports approval workflows.

Time Recording: Fully-integrated time recording supports native time capture and stopwatch functionality. Time information is posted to matters, auto-validated and routed for review and approval to support efficient, accurate and timely billing.

Workflow Automation and Inbound Email Handling: Powerful workflow automation streamlines and automates inbound email processing. Configurable workflows for case handling and work assignment reduce errors, enhance productivity and promote on-time delivery.

Case Management: Centralized repository enables law firms to manage all aspects of IP including patent, trademark, and legal matters leveraging a structured approach that ensures easy access to case details, supports team collaboration, and boosts overall case management efficiency.

Docketing Management: Automated docketing and deadline management features enable law firms to stay on top of critical deadlines and maintain compliance with legal requirements. Automated reminders and notifications ensure timely actions and minimize the risk of missed deadlines or late filings.

Integration: Seamless integration with essential IP systems and third-party solutions enable law firms to eliminate manual data entry, improve data accuracy, and foster a more connected and efficient ecosystem.

Analytics and Reporting: Configurable dashboards, visualizations, and reports facilitate firm-wide transparency, data-driven decision-making and process optimization.

Client Collaboration and Support: By providing clients with real-time access to status updates through intuitive dashboards and reports, law firms can ensure clients are provided the most up-to-date information.

Leveraging AI: Built on the Salesforce platform, Symphony has the ability to integrate AI-enabled technology solutions for patent drafting, prior art searching, categorization of IP assets, and various other IP management functions.

MaxVal has partnered with Baker McKenzie to develop and customize MaxVal's Symphony solution to deliver the next generation of scaled, global IP management services to Baker McKenzie's clients. Ben Allgrove, Partner and Chief Innovation Officer at Baker McKenzie, commented, "Our partnership with MaxVal is a core enabler of our Reinvent strategy, which combines the best technology, service design, legal talent, data and our scale to reinvent global trademark portfolio management, and beyond. We do not want to become a technology company, but we do want to partner with the best technology partners out there to re-imagine what great looks like."

Hoffmann Eitle will be the first European-based IP law firm to use Symphony. According to Dr. Mark Jones, a partner at Hoffmann Eitle, "Our vision for delivering superior service demands a solution that is flexible, configurable, workflow-driven, and collaborative in nature, yet highly secure. We've partnered with MaxVal to deliver a solution that will enable us to do just that - today and well into the future."

About MaxVal

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit or email [email protected]

for more information.

Media Contact:

Elisa Cooper

[email protected]

208-863-9361

SOURCE MaxVal Group, Inc.