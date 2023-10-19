Salon Visage Pioneers Work-Life Integration, Adapting To Modern Client And Staff Preferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoxville-based Salon Visage has led the way since 1985 in making forward-thinking decisions that provide the best possible experience for both clients and staff. In the late 80s they were the first Knoxville salon to go smoke-free, as well as being the first to be a completely specialized salon allowing expertise in cutting and color to shine through.

Frank Gambuzza, co-owner of Salon Visage, shared the salon's new direction: "We're revolutionizing our approach once more by switching to a Monday-Friday operation, effective at the close of 2023. The modern landscape calls for a better work-life integration, and we're daring to defy industry norms to offer just that. Our 'Visage family'-both staff and clients-will benefit from longer weekday hours while preserving their weekends."

The new schedule will begin on January 8, 2024, and booking for 2024 is underway now.

Co-owner Belinda Gambuzza elaborated: "This decision wasn't just based on data; it's the result of an ongoing dialogue with our clients and team. We're committed to accommodating those who might find the shift challenging, ensuring they can still easily book appointments."

Frank Gambuzza added a forward-looking note: "Salon Visage has consistently been a trendsetter. After 38 years in the game, we're just warming up."

Since its founding in 1985, Salon Visage has set the bar high for specialized and elite hair salons in the United States. Its commitment to advanced education has not only benefited clients but also made it a respected entity in both the local Knoxville community and the national beauty industry.

Owners Frank and Belinda Gambuzza are long-standing members of Intercoiffure America Canada, an exclusive network of salon stylists and owners. Frank, a former president of the organization, currently serves as World Vice-President of Intercoiffure Mondial, while Belinda, a current Intercoiffure board member, founded its Color Council to establish industry-wide color standards.

The salon has received media attention from outlets like the Wall Street Journal, Elle, Vogue, and Sophisticate's Hairstyle. It was also named among America's Top 25 Salons. The Gambuzzas' other venture, Gambuzza's Barbershop, was awarded Best Barbershop in America by About in March 2011 and continues to grow throughout Knoxville, Tennessee and Austin, Texas.

