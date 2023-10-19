Tucows Announces Timing For Q3 2023 Financial Results News Release And Management Commentary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX ) (TSX: TC)

today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results via news release on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023, management's pre-recorded audio commentary and transcript discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at

.

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Thursday, November 9, 2023, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at [email protected] . Management will post responses to questions in an audio recording and transcript to the Company's website at

, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting ( ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains ( ) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( ).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.