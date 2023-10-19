BAC Community Bank Selects Nextbranch To Manage Their Fleet Of Itms And Teller Cash Recyclers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BAC and NextBranch Partner

KAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NextBranch , a leading provider of ATM, ITM, and Teller Cash Recycler (TCR) outsourcing solutions for financial institutions, announces its partnership with BAC Community Bank based in Stockton, California.BAC Community Bank had previously deployed Hyosung ITMs and TCRs, but was seeking improved service performance and a solution to minimize staff workloads. NextBranch purchased the ITM and TCR equipment and transitioned the fleet to a fully outsourced solution.“We've already noticed an improvement in service levels and are very happy with the solution NextBranch offers. Ultimately, we are getting a better solution at a lower cost without headaches and surprises,” said Jackie Verkuyl, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at BAC Community Bank.“Their dedication to providing top-notch customer service, coupled with the fact that we simply pay a set monthly fee, is a win-win for us.”NextBranch now owns and manages the equipment, freeing up time and capital for the bank to focus on other strategic initiatives. Today BAC Community Bank offers remote video teller assistance on the ITMs, with plans to add core integration when integration becomes available for their core provider.“We're thrilled to partner with BAC Community Bank and offer an improved experience to the bank and its customers,” said Spencer Matthews, Executive Vice President at NextBranch.“We pride ourselves on providing our customers a simple, worry-free solution.”To learn more about NextBranch's outsourcing programs for banks and credit unions, visit

Darren Barker

NextBranch

+1 801-699-1966

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn