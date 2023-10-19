Adenza Wins Two TSIA STAR Awards For Innovation In Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Adenza the leading provider of capital markets and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced that it has won the prestigious Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) STAR Awards 2023 in two categories: Innovation in Technology for Education Services and Innovation in Monetization for Education Services in SMB.Selected by an advisory board of industry experts, the STAR Awards are one of the highest honors in the technology and services industry. For more than 30 years these awards have been used to recognize innovative work by companies from across the global technology industry. The award acknowledges the commitment of Adenza's Education Services team to enrich learning for its clients and partners with cutting-edge technologies and cost-effective training solutions."Every year, the STAR Awards advisory board of industry experts evaluates technology companies demonstrating real-world excellence and innovation to provide the best value for their customers and lead the industry forward. The best of those companies are recognized with a TSIA STAR award. Congratulations to Adenza on its recognition as a 2023 award recipient."- JB Wood, President and CEO, TSIA"We are deeply honored to receive two TSIA STAR Awards. This achievement highlights our commitment to delivering top-tier training services to our valued employees, clients, and partners. Because our clients are the cornerstone of our business, every initiative we launch is the result of extensive research, feedback analysis, and collaboration with them and our partners to innovate novel solutions in training delivery and content development. Adenza's Education Services offers a range of options comprising classroom (virtual and in-person) and bespoke training, a comprehensive e-learning platform, Adenza Academy, and certification programs. These initiatives were significant in helping Adenza secure a winning spot at TSIA STAR Awards."- Dheeraj Nyati, Head of Education and Partnership Enablement, AdenzaRead the Case Study Innovation in Monetization for Education Service in SMBRead the Case Study on Innovation in Technology for Education ServicesRead the News on PR NewswireABOUT TSIAThe Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, Sales, Product, and Channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of more than 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80 percent of the Fortune 100 technology companies.ABOUT ADENZAAdenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world's largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

