Celebrating Excellence: Anbessa Travel Named Best Destination Management Company 2023 In Ethiopia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Destination Management Company

Anbessa Travel Named Best Destination Management Company 2023 in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anbessa Travel, previously known as FKLM Ethiopia Tours, has earned the prestigious title of "Best Destination Management Company 2023 - Ethiopia." This recognition was bestowed upon them by MEA Markets , a renowned quarterly publication that covers the Middle East and Africa region. Anbessa Travel, a Destination Management Company (DMC) certified by Travelife, is headquartered in the bustling capital city of Addis Ababa. The company specializes in providing comprehensive travel services for both leisure and corporate travelers throughout the Horn of Africa. This accolade underscores Anbessa Travel's unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, safety, ethical standards, and speedy service delivery.Anbessa Travel has set itself apart by establishing strong partnerships with hotels, conference venues, and charter flight operators, enabling them to adeptly handle multiple projects simultaneously without compromising service quality. Their unique approach has made them the preferred choice for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences in Ethiopia.The Anbessa Travel team combines their extensive industry knowledge with a passion for showcasing Ethiopia's beauty and diversity. They are dedicated to sustainability and ethical business practices, aligning with the highest global standards. Their commitment to health and safety ensures that travelers can explore the region with confidence.This MEA Markets award serves as evidence of Anbessa Travel's unyielding dedication to the travel industry in Ethiopia and the broader Horn of Africa. It highlights their ability to adapt, innovate, and consistently surpass client expectations in an ever-evolving industry.Anbessa Travel extends its gratitude to MEA Markets for this esteemed recognition and to their loyal clients for their ongoing support. They remain devoted to creating exceptional travel experiences and are eager to introduce even more travelers to Ethiopia's remarkable culture, history, and natural beauty in the Horn of Africa.For further information about Anbessa Travel and their exceptional travel services, please contact us at el.

Molla Miheretu

Anbessa Travel

+251 93 011 0004

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other