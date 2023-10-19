Reese's finds itself entangled in potential legal quagmire

(MENAFN) Reese's, the renowned peanut butter cup brand, finds itself entangled in a potential legal quagmire, as their latest sweepstakes offer, prominently displayed on packages of their peanut butter cups, has raised concerns about potential violations of state and federal laws. The sweepstakes promotion, emblazoned across the packaging of their two-cup packs, entices consumers with the enticing promise, "You could win $25,000." However, the intricacies of this offer become apparent only after consumers have made a purchase and opened the package, revealing the fine print that discreetly informs them that no purchase is necessary to participate in the sweepstakes.



This issue surrounding Reese's contest was brought to public attention through the diligence of Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate and former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts. Dworsky manages the Consumer World website, which serves as a watchdog for consumer issues. At the heart of this legal conundrum lies the regulatory landscape of sweepstakes, primarily governed by state laws. According to these state regulations, participants must have the option to enter sweepstakes without making a purchase. If a contest mandates a purchase as a prerequisite for participation, it qualifies as a lottery and is subject to a distinct set of rules and regulations.



Federal agencies also play a significant role in overseeing sweepstakes, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Federal Communications Commission, and the U.S. Postal Service each having specific responsibilities. For instance, the U.S. Postal Service enforces stringent regulations requiring that sweepstakes offers sent through the mail must unequivocally indicate that no purchase is necessary to enter. While the FTC does not have jurisdiction over sweepstakes specifically, it wields comprehensive authority to prohibit "unfair and deceptive acts," thus indirectly influencing the realm of sweepstakes.



In essence, the controversy surrounding Reese's sweepstakes promotion hinges on whether the company's advertisement, which initially suggests a purchase is required to participate, ultimately complies with the legal requirement stipulating the availability of a no-purchase option. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly serve as a significant point of reference for the interpretation and application of state and federal laws governing sweepstakes.



