Ukraine urgently needs air, missile defense systems to protect citizens

(MENAFN) Ukraine is in urgent need of air and missile defense systems to safeguard its citizens and civilian infrastructure from Russian attacks during the winter season, as stated by Danylo Kubai, the First Secretary of Ukraine's Permanent Representation in international organizations in Vienna, during his address at the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum, as reported by a Ukrainian news agency.



Kubai emphasized the pressing nature of this need, underscoring the threat posed by Russia's missile attacks, which indiscriminately endanger Ukrainian civilians and essential infrastructure, particularly in the winter months.



The diplomat strongly condemned Russia's continued disregard for international humanitarian law, pointing out the targeting of civilian communities, critical infrastructure, and social assets throughout Ukraine. He referenced a recent UN Humanitarian Coordination Report, which predicts a deteriorating humanitarian situation due to Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, exacerbated by the challenges and risks posed by winter conditions.



Kubai stressed that the military assistance provided to Ukraine plays a crucial role in saving lives and urged all nations to continue such support until Ukraine successfully overcomes the aggressor and achieves the long-awaited peace.



Additionally, the Ukrainian representative highlighted the broader global implications of Russia's aggressive actions, asserting that the Kremlin's ongoing onslaught against Ukraine undermines the rules-based international order and global stability. He also pointed out Russia's efforts to strengthen ties with other authoritarian regimes, including Iran and the DPRK, particularly in the military domain.

