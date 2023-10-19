White House confirms Biden’s speech on Israel, Ukraine situations at Oval Office

(MENAFN) The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has confirmed that U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a national address from the Oval Office. This address will specifically focus on the evolving situations in both Israel and Ukraine. The announcement of this presidential address comes in response to reports from a Ukrainian news agency.



“Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine,” the declaration mentions.



The forthcoming address by U.S. President Joe Biden, concerning the situations in Israel and Ukraine, has been scheduled for 8:00 PM Eastern Time, which translates to 3:00 AM on Friday in Kyiv.



This announcement follows the earlier visit of President Biden to Israel on Wednesday, during which, at a press conference held in Tel Aviv, the White House chief articulated his intention to approach Congress in the near future with a proposal for an "unprecedented" assistance package to bolster Israeli defense.



It's worth noting that prior to this, media reports had already circulated, indicating that the U.S. administration was in the process of drafting an additional request to present to Congress, with the aim of providing support to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

