HOMB On Track For $400 Million Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the“Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2023:

Metric Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022
Net income $98.5 million $105.3 million $103.0 million $115.7 million $108.7 million
Total revenue (net) $245.4 million $257.2 million $248.8 million $272.3 million $256.3 million
Income before income taxes $129.3 million $136.9 million $132.9 million $148.4 million $142.0 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $130.6 million $140.9 million $134.1 million $153.4 million $142.0 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 52.70% 53.23% 53.43% 54.50% 55.39%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 53.23% 54.78% 53.91% 56.34% 55.39%
ROA 1.78% 1.90% 1.84% 1.98% 1.81%
NIM 4.19% 4.28% 4.37% 4.21% 4.05%
Purchase accounting accretion $2.4 million $2.7 million $3.2 million $3.5 million $4.6 million
ROE 10.65% 11.63% 11.70% 13.29% 12.25%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 17.62% 19.39% 19.75% 22.96% 20.93%
Diluted earnings per share $0.49 $0.52 $0.51 $0.57 $0.53
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.42% 0.28% 0.33% 0.27% 0.27%
Common equity tier 1 capital 14.0% 13.6% 13.2% 12.9% 13.0%
Leverage 12.4% 11.9% 11.4% 10.9% 10.4%
Tier 1 capital 14.0% 13.6% 13.2% 12.9% 13.0%
Total risk-based capital 17.6% 17.3% 16.8% 16.5% 16.7%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.00% 2.01% 2.00% 2.01% 2.09%
Book value per share $18.06 $18.04 $17.87 $17.33 $16.94
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 10.90 10.87 10.71 10.17 9.82

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“In the past 12 months, we have paid out $143.3 million in dividends, have repurchased 2,250,900 shares of stock for $51.0 million and have taken an additional mark to the available-for-sale portfolio of $43.1 million and were still able to grow tangible book value(1) by 11.1% from $9.82 per share to $10.90 per share. This feat deserves a shout out to all our people for an outstanding job during a tough economy,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

“We are continuing to build on our fortress balance sheet with both peer leading reserves and capital,” said Tracy French, President and CEO of Centennial Bank.

Liquidity and Funding Sources

At September 30, 2023, the Company held $1.78 billion in net available internal liquidity. This balance consisted of $1.38 billion in unpledged investment securities which could be used for additional secured borrowing capacity, $228.1 million in cash with the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and $172.7 million in other liquid cash accounts.

Consistent with the Company's practice of maintaining access to significant external liquidity, the Company had $4.33 billion in net available external liquidity as of September 30, 2023. This included $5.09 billion in available liquidity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), of which $2.00 billion has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $3.09 billion in net available liquidity with the FHLB as of September 30, 2023. The $2.00 billion consisted of $750.0 million in outstanding FHLB advances and $1.25 billion used for pledging purposes. The Company also had access to approximately $1.39 billion in liquidity with the FRB as of September 30, 2023, of which $250.0 million has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $1.14 billion in net available liquidity with the FRB as of September 30, 2023. The $1.14 billion consisted of $80.9 million available from the Discount Window and $1.06 billion available through the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). As of September 30, 2023, the Company also had access to $55.0 million from First National Bankers' Bank (FNBB) and $45.0 million from other various external sources.

Overall, the Company had $6.12 billion net available liquidity as of September 30, 2023, which consisted of $1.78 billion of net available internal liquidity and $4.33 billion in net available external liquidity. Details on the Company's available liquidity as of September 30, 2023 is available below.

(in thousands) Total Available Amount Used Net Availability
Internal Sources
Unpledged investment securities (market value) $ 1,382,775 $ - $ 1,382,775
Cash at FRB 228,114 - 228,114
Other liquid cash accounts 172,708 - 172,708
Total Internal Liquidity 1,783,597 - 1,783,597
External Sources
FHLB 5,089,340 1,995,990 3,093,350
FRB Discount Window 80,919 - 80,919
BTFP (par value) 1,309,205 250,000 1,059,205
FNBB 55,000 - 55,000
Other 45,000 - 45,000
Total External Liquidity 6,579,464 2,245,990 4,333,474
Total Available Liquidity $ 8,363,061 $ 2,245,990 $ 6,117,071


The Company has continued to limit its exposure to uninsured deposits and has been actively monitoring this in light of the current banking environment. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held approximately $7.95 billion in uninsured deposits of which $568.5 million were intercompany subsidiary deposit balances and $2.65 billion were collateralized deposits, for a net position of $4.73 billion. This represents approximately 28.7% of total deposits. In addition, net available liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits by $1.38 billion.

(in thousands) As of
September 30, 2023
Uninsured Deposits $ 7,952,922
Intercompany Subsidiary and Affiliate Balances 568,511
Collateralized Deposits 2,650,369
Net Uninsured Position $ 4,734,042
Total Available Liquidity $ 6,117,071
Net Uninsured Position 4,734,042
Net Available Liquidity in Excess of Uninsured Deposits $ 1,383,029


In the event the Company's $4.73 billion net position of uninsured deposits had been called by depositors on the first day of the third quarter of 2023 and the Company utilized available BTFP funding, which remained outstanding during the entire quarter, the Company estimates that interest expense would have increased by approximately $65.5 million for the period ended September 30, 2023. The outflow of deposits could have been funded through available sources of liquidity without selling our investment securities. In this event, because of the high profitability levels of HOMB, the Company estimates that it would still have achieved return on average assets (ROA) of 1.20% for the period ended September 30, 2023.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 was $98.5 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $94.7 million(1), and $0.47 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Our net interest margin was 4.19% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to 4.28% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. The yield on loans was 6.98% and 6.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, as average loans decreased from $14.26 billion to $14.19 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 2.55% as of September 30, 2023, from 2.27% as of June 30, 2023, while average interest-bearing balances decreased from $12.42 billion to $12.24 billion.

During the third quarter of 2023, there was $521,000 of event interest expense compared to event interest income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $2.4 million and $2.7 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $29.9 million and $32.5 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $203.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, and $209.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. This reduction in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was the result of a $10.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.4 million increase in interest income. The $10.3 million increase in interest expense was due to an $8.6 million increase in interest expense on deposits, a $1.6 million increase in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds and a $223,000 increase in interest expense on securities sold under agreement to repurchase. The increase in interest expense is a result of the current high interest rate environment. The $4.4 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $6.3 million increase in loan interest income, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in income from interest-bearing balances due from banks and a $529,000 decrease in investment income. The increase in interest income is also a result of the current high interest rate environment.

The Company reported $43.4 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023. The most important components of third quarter non-interest income were $10.1 million from other service charges and fees, $10.1 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $6.2 million from other income, $4.7 million from trust fees, $4.5 million from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities, $3.1 million in mortgage lending income, $2.9 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other and $1.2 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance. The $6.2 million in other income includes $338,000 in non-taxable bank owned life insurance“BOLI” death benefit income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $114.8 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $64.5 million from salaries and employee benefits, $25.7 million in other operating expense, $15.5 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $9.1 million in data processing expenses. For the third quarter of 2023, our efficiency ratio was 45.53%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 46.44%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.27 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $14.18 billion at June 30, 2023. Total deposits were $16.52 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $17.00 billion at June 30, 2023. Total assets were $21.95 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $22.13 billion at June 30, 2023.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company experienced approximately $90.9 million in loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $145.3 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.01 billion at September 30, 2023. Our remaining markets experienced $54.4 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.64% and 0.43% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.42% and 0.28% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $2.9 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2023 were $12.6 million, $17.3 million, $27.2 million, $372,000, $3.0 million and $30.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $90.9 million. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 were $12.8 million, $17.5 million, $27.5 million, $372,000, $3.0 million and $30.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $91.6 million.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $285.6 million at September 30, 2023, or 2.00% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $285.7 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was 314.29% and 472.23% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders' equity was $3.65 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.65 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $0.8 million. The increase in stockholders' equity is primarily associated with the $62.0 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by the $57.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and $5.7 million in stock repurchases. Book value per common share was $18.06 at September 30, 2023, compared to $18.04 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.90(1) at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.87(1) at June 30, 2023.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, October 19, 2023. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: . Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: . Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 488667. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 746951, which will be available until October 26, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit or for more information.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company's primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like“may,”“plan,”“propose,”“contemplate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“continue,”“expect,”“project,”“predict,”“estimate,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“on track” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations that may result from any future outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023.

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 229,474 $ 275,656 $ 250,841 $ 263,893 $ 268,929
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 258,605 335,535 437,213 460,897 1,311,492
Cash and cash equivalents 488,079 611,191 688,054 724,790 1,580,421
Federal funds sold 3,925 1,550 - - 2,700
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 3,472,173 3,645,013 3,772,138 4,041,590 4,085,102
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,283,475 1,285,150 1,286,373 1,287,705 1,251,007
Total investment securities 4,755,648 4,930,163 5,058,511 5,329,295 5,336,109
Loans receivable 14,271,833 14,180,972 14,386,634 14,409,480 13,829,311
Allowance for credit losses (285,562 ) (285,683 ) (287,169 ) (289,669 ) (289,203 )
Loans receivable, net 13,986,271 13,895,289 14,099,465 14,119,811 13,540,108
Bank premises and equipment, net 397,093 397,315 402,094 405,073 411,479
Foreclosed assets held for sale 691 725 425 546 365
Cash value of life insurance 213,351 213,090 214,792 213,693 212,619
Accrued interest receivable 110,946 101,066 102,740 103,199 88,671
Deferred tax asset, net 222,741 206,430 193,334 209,321 228,979
Goodwill 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,394,353
Core deposit intangible 51,023 53,500 55,978 58,455 60,932
Other assets 322,617 317,857 304,609 321,152 300,634
Total assets $ 21,950,638 $ 22,126,429 $ 22,518,255 $ 22,883,588 $ 23,157,370
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 4,280,429 $ 4,598,593 $ 4,945,729 $ 5,164,997 $ 5,540,539
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 10,786,087 11,169,940 11,392,566 11,730,552 11,968,519
Time deposits 1,452,229 1,228,358 1,107,171 1,043,234 1,033,266
Total deposits 16,518,745 16,996,891 17,445,466 17,938,783 18,542,324
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 160,120 160,349 138,742 131,146 121,555
FHLB and other borrowed funds 1,001,550 701,550 650,000 650,000 400,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 175,367 173,426 212,887 196,877 192,908
Subordinated debentures 439,982 440,129 440,275 440,420 440,568
Total liabilities 18,295,764 18,472,345 18,887,370 19,357,226 19,697,355
Stockholders' equity
Common stock 2,023 2,026 2,032 2,034 2,042
Capital surplus 2,363,210 2,366,560 2,375,754 2,386,699 2,404,388
Retained earnings 1,640,171 1,578,176 1,509,400 1,443,087 1,361,040
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (350,530 ) (292,678 ) (256,301 ) (305,458 ) (307,455 )
Total stockholders' equity 3,654,874 3,654,084 3,630,885 3,526,362 3,460,015
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,950,638 $ 22,126,429 $ 22,518,255 $ 22,883,588 $ 23,157,370


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
Interest income:
Loans $ 249,464 $ 243,152 $ 236,997 $ 221,280 $ 195,841 $ 729,613 $ 507,062
Investment securities
Taxable 34,520 34,751 35,288 33,639 28,273 104,559 58,294
Tax-exempt 7,868 7,932 7,963 7,855 8,069 23,763 20,501
Deposits - other banks 2,328 3,729 4,685 10,109 10,763 10,742 19,001
Federal funds sold 82 68 6 12 9 156 13
Total interest income 294,262 289,632 284,939 272,895 242,955 868,833 604,871
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits 78,698 70,147 59,162 47,019 23,347 208,007 38,970
Federal funds purchased 1 2 - - - 3 2
FHLB and other borrowed funds 8,161 6,596 6,190 5,388 1,917 20,947 5,688
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,344 1,121 868 701 434 3,333 729
Subordinated debentures 4,121 4,123 4,124 4,121 4,153 12,368 16,472
Total interest expense 92,325 81,989 70,344 57,229 29,851 244,658 61,861
Net interest income 201,937 207,643 214,595 215,666 213,104 624,175 543,010
Provision for credit losses on loans 2,800 2,300 1,200 5,000 - 6,300 45,170
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1,500 ) - - - - (1,500 ) 11,410
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - 1,683 - - - 1,683 2,005
Total credit loss expense 1,300 3,983 1,200 5,000 - 6,483 58,585
Net interest income after credit loss expense 200,637 203,660 213,395 210,666 213,104 617,692 484,425
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 10,062 9,231 9,842 10,134 10,756 29,135 26,980
Other service charges and fees 10,128 11,763 11,875 10,363 13,951 33,766 34,225
Trust fees 4,660 4,052 4,864 3,981 3,980 13,576 8,874
Mortgage lending income 3,132 2,650 2,571 3,566 4,179 8,353 14,091
Insurance commissions 562 518 526 453 601 1,606 1,739
Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,170 1,211 1,104 1,079 1,089 3,485 2,721
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 2,916 2,922 2,794 2,814 1,741 8,632 6,384
Gain on SBA loans 97 - 139 30 58 236 153
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net - 917 7 10 (13 ) 924 5
Gain on OREO, net - 319 - 13 - 319 487
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 4,507 783 (11,408 ) 1,032 (2,628 ) (6,118 ) (2,304 )
Other income 6,179 15,143 11,850 23,185 9,487 33,172 25,096
Total non-interest income 43,413 49,509 34,164 56,660 43,201 127,086 118,451
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 64,512 64,534 64,490 64,249 65,290 193,536 174,636
Occupancy and equipment 15,463 14,923 14,952 14,884 15,133 45,338 38,533
Data processing expense 9,103 9,151 8,968 9,062 8,747 27,222 25,880
Merger and acquisition expenses - - - - - - 49,594
Other operating expenses 25,684 27,674 26,234 30,708 25,176 79,592 68,081
Total non-interest expense 114,762 116,282 114,644 118,903 114,346 345,688 356,724
Income before income taxes 129,288 136,887 132,915 148,423 141,959 399,090 246,152
Income tax expense 30,835 31,616 29,953 32,736 33,254 92,404 56,577
Net income $ 98,453 $ 105,271 $ 102,962 $ 115,687 $ 108,705 $ 306,686 $ 189,575


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
PER SHARE DATA
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ 1.51 $ 0.99
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 0.47 0.51 0.54 0.53 0.54 1.51 1.40
Basic earnings per common share 0.49 0.52 0.51 0.57 0.53 1.51 0.99
Dividends per share - common 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.165 0.165 0.54 0.495
Book value per common share 18.06 18.04 17.87 17.33 16.94 18.06 16.94
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 10.90 10.87 10.71 10.17 9.82 10.90 9.82
STOCK INFORMATION
Average common shares outstanding 202,526 202,793 203,456 203,924 204,829 202,921 191,584
Average diluted shares outstanding 202,650 202,923 203,625 204,179 205,135 203,068 191,941
End of period common shares outstanding 202,323 202,573 203,168 203,434 204,219 202,323 204,219
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.78 % 1.90 % 1.84 % 1.98 % 1.81 % 1.84 % 1.13 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 1.72 % 1.85 % 1.95 % 1.84 % 1.83 % 1.84 % 1.61 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 1.95 % 2.07 % 2.00 % 2.15 % 1.97 % 2.01 % 1.23 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 1.87 % 2.02 % 2.12 % 2.00 % 1.99 % 2.00 % 1.74 %
Return on average common equity (ROE) 10.65 % 11.63 % 11.70 % 13.29 % 12.25 % 11.32 % 7.71 %
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 10.25 % 11.33 % 12.38 % 12.35 % 12.39 % 11.30 % 10.91 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1) 17.62 % 19.39 % 19.75 % 22.96 % 20.93 % 18.90 % 12.71 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 16.95 % 18.90 % 20.90 % 21.33 % 21.16 % 18.87 % 18.00 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 17.95 % 19.74 % 20.11 % 23.33 % 21.29 % 19.24 % 13.03 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 17.29 % 19.24 % 21.26 % 21.70 % 21.52 % 19.22 % 18.32 %
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
Efficiency ratio 45.53 % 44.00 % 44.80 % 42.44 % 43.24 % 44.76 % 52.44 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 46.44 % 44.83 % 43.42 % 43.07 % 42.97 % 44.86 % 45.13 %
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM) 4.19 % 4.28 % 4.37 % 4.21 % 4.05 % 4.28 % 3.67 %
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,293 $ 1,494 $ 1,628 $ 2,017 $ 2,437 $ 4,415 $ 6,646
Total revenue (net) 245,350 257,152 248,759 272,326 256,305 751,261 661,461
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) 130,588 140,870 134,115 153,423 141,959 405,573 304,737
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 125,743 137,308 142,062 142,567 143,522 405,113 350,576
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 52.70 % 53.23 % 53.43 % 54.50 % 55.39 % 53.12 % 37.21 %
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 50.72 % 51.85 % 56.63 % 50.52 % 56.00 % 53.06 % 53.00 %
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 53.23 % 54.78 % 53.91 % 56.34 % 55.39 % 53.99 % 46.07 %
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 51.25 % 53.40 % 57.11 % 52.35 % 56.00 % 53.92 % 53.00 %
Total purchase accounting accretion $ 2,431 $ 2,660 $ 3,172 $ 3,497 $ 4,578 $ 8,263 $ 12,844
Average purchase accounting loan discounts 29,915 32,546 35,482 38,552 42,050 32,656 37,889
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Hurricane expense $ - $ - $ - $ 176 $ - $ - $ -
Advertising 2,295 2,098 2,231 2,567 2,024 6,624 5,407
Amortization of intangibles 2,477 2,478 2,477 2,478 2,477 7,432 6,376
Electronic banking expense 3,709 3,675 3,330 3,914 3,828 10,714 9,718
Directors' fees 417 538 460 358 354 1,415 1,133
Due from bank service charges 282 286 273 273 316 841 982
FDIC and state assessment 2,794 3,220 3,500 2,224 2,146 9,514 6,204
Insurance 878 927 889 1,003 959 2,694 2,702
Legal and accounting 1,514 1,436 1,088 5,962 1,581 4,038 3,439
Other professional fees 2,117 2,774 2,284 2,552 2,466 7,175 6,329
Operating supplies 860 763 738 690 681 2,361 2,430
Postage 491 586 501 602 614 1,578 1,476
Telephone 544 573 528 576 593 1,645 1,314
Other expense 7,306 8,320 7,935 7,333 7,137 23,561 20,571
Total other operating expenses $ 25,684 $ 27,674 $ 26,234 $ 30,708 $ 25,176 $ 79,592 $ 68,081
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
Total loans to total deposits 86.40 % 83.43 % 82.47 % 80.33 % 74.58 %
Common equity to assets 16.65 % 16.51 % 16.12 % 15.41 % 14.94 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 10.76 % 10.65 % 10.33 % 9.66 % 9.24 %
LOANS RECEIVABLE
Real estate
Commercial real estate loans
Non-farm/non-residential $ 5,614,259 $ 5,480,738 $ 5,524,125 $ 5,632,063 $ 5,156,438
Construction/land development 2,154,030 2,201,514 2,160,514 2,135,266 2,232,906
Agricultural 336,160 340,067 342,814 346,811 330,748
Residential real estate loans
Residential 1-4 family 1,808,248 1,790,218 1,748,231 1,748,551 1,704,850
Multifamily residential 444,239 455,754 637,633 578,052 525,110
Total real estate 10,356,936 10,268,291 10,413,317 10,440,743 9,950,052
Consumer 1,153,461 1,156,273 1,173,325 1,149,896 1,120,250
Commercial and industrial 2,195,678 2,288,646 2,368,428 2,349,263 2,268,750
Agricultural 332,608 297,743 250,851 285,235 313,693
Other 233,150 170,019 180,713 184,343 176,566
Loans receivable $ 14,271,833 $ 14,180,972 $ 14,386,634 $ 14,409,480 $ 13,829,311
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Balance, beginning of period $ 285,683 $ 287,169 $ 289,669 $ 289,203 $ 294,267
Loans charged off 3,449 4,726 4,288 5,379 6,313
Recoveries of loans previously charged off 528 940 588 845 1,249
Net loans charged off 2,921 3,786 3,700 4,534 5,064
Provision for credit losses - loans 2,800 2,300 1,200 5,000 -
Balance, end of period $ 285,562 $ 285,683 $ 287,169 $ 289,669 $ 289,203
Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.15 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.00 % 2.01 % 2.00 % 2.01 % 2.09 %
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing loans
Non-accrual loans $ 84,184 $ 49,627 $ 65,401 $ 51,011 $ 56,796
Loans past due 90 days or more 6,674 10,869 8,567 9,845 4,898
Total non-performing loans 90,858 60,496 73,968 60,856 61,694
Other non-performing assets
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 691 725 425 546 365
Other non-performing assets 64 64 74 74 104
Total other non-performing assets 755 789 499 620 469
Total non-performing assets $ 91,613 $ 61,285 $ 74,467 $ 61,476 $ 62,163
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 314.29 % 472.23 % 388.23 % 475.99 % 468.77 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.43 % 0.51 % 0.42 % 0.45 %
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.42 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.27 %
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 197,336 $ 2,328 4.68 % $ 320,039 $ 3,729 4.67 %
Federal funds sold 4,859 82 6.70 % 5,350 68 5.10 %
Investment securities - taxable 3,598,513 34,520 3.81 % 3,718,320 34,751 3.75 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,272,680 9,034 2.82 % 1,280,781 9,332 2.92 %
Loans receivable - FTE 14,191,461 249,591 6.98 % 14,259,647 243,246 6.84 %
Total interest-earning assets 19,264,849 295,555 6.09 % 19,584,137 291,126 5.96 %
Non-earning assets 2,637,585 2,643,267
Total assets $ 21,902,434 $ 22,227,404
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 10,923,936 $ 68,067 2.47 % $ 11,242,988 $ 62,637 2.23 %
Time deposits 1,319,126 10,631 3.20 % 1,174,925 7,510 2.56 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 12,243,062 78,698 2.55 % 12,417,913 70,147 2.27 %
Federal funds purchased 54 1 7.35 % 123 2 6.52 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 154,687 1,344 3.45 % 143,969 1,121 3.12 %
FHLB borrowed funds 773,345 8,161 4.19 % 679,445 6,596 3.89 %
Subordinated debentures 440,054 4,121 3.72 % 440,201 4,123 3.76 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,611,202 92,325 2.69 % 13,681,651 81,989 2.40 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,434,394 4,717,623
Other liabilities 189,499 197,936
Total liabilities 18,235,095 18,597,210
Shareholders' equity 3,667,339 3,630,194
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,902,434 $ 22,227,404
Net interest spread 3.40 % 3.56 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 203,230 4.19 % $ 209,137 4.28 %


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 313,637 $ 10,742 4.58 % $ 2,899,620 $ 19,001 0.88 %
Federal funds sold 3,577 156 5.83 % 1,593 13 1.09 %
Investment securities - taxable 3,726,710 104,559 3.75 % 3,442,854 58,294 2.26 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,280,947 27,848 2.91 % 1,139,628 26,709 3.13 %
Loans receivable - FTE 14,307,358 729,943 6.82 % 12,547,275 507,500 5.41 %
Total interest-earning assets 19,632,229 873,248 5.95 % 20,030,970 611,517 4.08 %
Non-earning assets 2,640,096 2,308,827
Total assets $ 22,272,325 $ 22,339,797
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,246,350 $ 185,560 2.21 % $ 11,420,566 $ 36,031 0.42 %
Time deposits 1,189,620 22,447 2.52 % 1,035,340 2,939 0.38 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 12,435,970 208,007 2.24 % 12,455,906 38,970 0.42 %
Federal funds purchased 59 3 6.80 % 294 2 0.91 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 144,603 3,333 3.08 % 129,076 729 0.76 %
FHLB borrowed funds 701,748 20,947 3.99 % 400,004 5,688 1.90 %
Subordinated debentures 440,199 12,368 3.76 % 540,175 16,472 4.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,722,579 244,658 2.38 % 13,525,455 61,861 0.61 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,729,515 5,363,770
Other liabilities 197,498 161,402
Total liabilities 18,649,592 19,050,627
Shareholders' equity 3,622,733 3,289,170
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,272,325 $ 22,339,797
Net interest spread 3.57 % 3.47 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 628,590 4.28 % $ 549,656 3.67 %


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 98,453 $ 105,271 $ 102,962 $ 115,687 $ 108,705 $ 306,686 $ 189,575
Pre-tax adjustments
BOLI death benefits (338 ) (2,779 ) - - - (3,117 ) -
Merger and acquisition expenses - - - - - - 49,594
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition - - - - - - 58,585
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (4,507 ) (783 ) 11,408 (1,032 ) 2,628 6,118 2,304
Special dividend from equity investment - - - - - - (1,434 )
TRUPS redemption fees - - - - - - 2,081
Special lawsuit settlement, net of expense - - - (10,000 ) - - -
Recoveries on historic losses - - (3,461 ) - (1,065 ) (3,461 ) (6,706 )
Hurricane expense - - - 176 - - -
Total pre-tax adjustments (4,845 ) (3,562 ) 7,947 (10,856 ) 1,563 (460 ) 104,424
Tax-effect of adjustments (1,112 ) (879 ) 1,961 (2,679 ) 393 (30 ) 25,569
Total adjustments after-tax (B) (3,733 ) (2,683 ) 5,986 (8,177 ) 1,170 (430 ) 78,855
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 94,720 $ 102,588 $ 108,948 $ 107,510 $ 109,875 $ 306,256 $ 268,430
Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 202,650 202,923 203,625 204,179 205,135 203,068 191,941
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ 1.51 $ 0.99
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.03 (0.04 ) 0.01 0.00 0.41
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $ 0.47 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 1.51 $ 1.40
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
Return on average assets: (A/E) 1.78 % 1.90 % 1.84 % 1.98 % 1.81 % 1.84 % 1.13 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 1.72 % 1.85 % 1.95 % 1.84 % 1.83 % 1.84 % 1.61 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 1.95 % 2.07 % 2.00 % 2.15 % 1.97 % 2.01 % 1.23 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F)) 1.87 % 2.02 % 2.12 % 2.00 % 1.99 % 2.00 % 1.74 %
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity: (A/(E-G)) 1.78 % 1.98 % 1.99 % 2.28 % 2.10 % 1.87 % 1.29 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity: ((A+D)/(E-G)) 1.71 % 1.93 % 2.11 % 2.12 % 2.13 % 1.86 % 1.83 %
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 98,453 $ 105,271 $ 102,962 $ 115,687 $ 108,705 $ 306,686 $ 189,575
Amortization of intangibles (B) 2,477 2,478 2,477 2,478 2,477 7,432 6,376
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,866 1,866 1,866 1,866 1,854 5,598 4,757
Adjustments after-tax (D) (3,733 ) (2,683 ) 5,986 (8,177 ) 1,170 (430 ) 78,855
Average assets (E) 21,902,434 22,227,404 22,695,855 23,187,005 23,778,769 22,272,325 22,339,797
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F) 1,450,478 1,452,951 1,455,423 1,454,639 1,459,034 1,452,933 1,294,971


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY
Return on average common equity: (A/D) 10.65 % 11.63 % 11.70 % 13.29 % 12.25 % 11.32 % 7.71 %
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 10.25 % 11.33 % 12.38 % 12.35 % 12.39 % 11.30 % 10.91 %
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E)) 17.62 % 19.39 % 19.75 % 22.96 % 20.93 % 18.90 % 12.71 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 16.95 % 18.90 % 20.90 % 21.33 % 21.16 % 18.87 % 18.00 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 17.95 % 19.74 % 20.11 % 23.33 % 21.29 % 19.24 % 13.03 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E)) 17.29 % 19.24 % 21.26 % 21.70 % 21.52 % 19.22 % 18.32 %
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 98,453 $ 105,271 $ 102,962 $ 115,687 $ 108,705 $ 306,686 $ 189,575
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 100,319 107,137 104,828 117,553 110,559 312,284 194,332
Adjustments after-tax (C) (3,733 ) (2,683 ) 5,986 (8,177 ) 1,170 (430 ) 78,855
Average common equity (D) 3,667,339 3,630,194 3,569,592 3,454,005 3,519,296 3,622,733 3,289,170
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E) 1,450,478 1,452,951 1,455,423 1,454,639 1,459,034 1,452,933 1,294,971
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E)) 45.53 % 44.00 % 44.80 % 42.44 % 43.24 % 44.76 % 52.44 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I)) 46.44 % 44.83 % 43.42 % 43.07 % 42.97 % 44.86 % 45.13 %
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C)) 52.70 % 53.23 % 53.43 % 54.50 % 55.39 % 53.12 % 37.21 %
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C)) 50.72 % 51.85 % 56.63 % 50.52 % 56.00 % 53.06 % 53.00 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $ 130,588 $ 140,870 $ 134,115 $ 153,423 $ 141,959 $ 405,573 $ 304,737
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G) $ 125,743 $ 137,308 $ 142,062 $ 142,567 $ 143,522 $ 405,113 $ 350,576
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C) 53.23 % 54.78 % 53.91 % 56.34 % 55.39 % 53.99 % 46.07 %
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C) 51.25 % 53.40 % 57.11 % 52.35 % 56.00 % 53.92 % 53.00 %
Pre-tax net income (A) $ 129,288 $ 136,887 $ 132,915 $ 148,423 $ 141,959 $ 399,090 $ 246,152
Net interest income (B) 201,937 207,643 214,595 215,666 213,104 624,175 543,010
Non-interest income (C) 43,413 49,509 34,164 56,660 43,201 127,086 118,451
Non-interest expense (D) 114,762 116,282 114,644 118,903 114,346 345,688 356,724
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E) 1,293 1,494 1,628 2,017 2,437 4,415 6,646
Total pre-tax adjustments (F) (4,845 ) (3,562 ) 7,947 (10,856 ) 1,563 (460 ) 104,424
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G) - - - - - - 58,585
Amortization of intangibles (H) 2,477 2,478 2,477 2,478 2,477 7,432 6,376
Adjustments:
Non-interest income:
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $ 4,507 $ 783 $ (11,408 ) $ 1,032 $ (2,628 ) $ (6,118 ) $ (2,304 )
Gain on OREO - 319 - 13 - 319 487
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net - 917 7 10 (13 ) 924 5
Special dividend from equity investment - - - - - - 1,434
BOLI death benefits 338 2,779 - - - 3,117 -
Lawsuit settlement - special lawsuit - - - 15,000 - - -
Recoveries on historic losses - - 3,461 - 1,065 3,461 6,706
Total non-interest income adjustments (I) $ 4,845 $ 4,798 $ (7,940 ) $ 16,055 $ (1,576 ) $ 1,703 $ 6,328
Non-interest expense:
Merger and acquisition expenses - - - - - - 49,594
Hurricane expense - - - 176 - - -
Legal expense - special lawsuit - - - 5,000 - - -
TRUPS redemption fees - - - - - - 2,081
Total non-interest expense adjustments (J) $ - $ - $ - $ 5,176 $ - $ - $ 51,675


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 18.06 $ 18.04 $ 17.87 $ 17.33 $ 16.94
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 10.90 10.87 10.71 10.17 9.82
Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 3,654,874 $ 3,654,084 $ 3,630,885 $ 3,526,362 $ 3,460,015
End of period common shares outstanding (B) 202,323 202,573 203,168 203,434 204,219
Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,394,353
Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 51,023 53,500 55,978 58,455 60,932
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
Equity to assets: (B/A) 16.65 % 16.51 % 16.12 % 15.41 % 14.94 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 10.76 % 10.65 % 10.33 % 9.66 % 9.24 %
Total assets (A) $ 21,950,638 $ 22,126,429 $ 22,518,255 $ 22,883,588 $ 23,157,370
Total stockholders' equity (B) 3,654,874 3,654,084 3,630,885 3,526,362 3,460,015
Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,394,353
Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 51,023 53,500 55,978 58,455 60,932




