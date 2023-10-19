Rising Demand For Home Dialysis And Technological Advancements Drive Growth In The Dialysis Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialysis Market (by Number of Patients, Product & Services, Type, End-User, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global dialysis market is on track to achieve substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach an impressive value of US$107.96 billion by 2023, supported by a robust CAGR of 4.80% over the forecast period.

Dialysis, a crucial medical procedure, is used to eliminate waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys cease to function adequately. The market is expected to benefit from factors such as the increasing prevalence of kidney disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing diabetic population.

Key Market Segments



By Product and Services: The report divides the market into three segments: Services, Consumables, and Equipment. The services segment currently holds the largest market share, while consumables are anticipated to exhibit the highest growth with a significant CAGR. This growth is attributed to favorable reimbursement systems, improved product offerings, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

By Type: The global dialysis market is segmented into Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis. Hemodialysis currently dominates the market due to the increasing incidence of kidney failure and end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

By End-User: The market is analyzed based on end-users, with In-Center Dialysis and Home Dialysis as segments. Home dialysis is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The shift towards home dialysis treatments and telehealth is driven by safety considerations and continuous technological advancements, making it a more attractive option for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. By Number of Patients: The report provides insights into the number of dialysis patients, segmented by type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis) and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Rest of the World). Asia Pacific has the highest number of dialysis patients, driven by factors such as the rising diabetic population.

Geographic Coverage

The global dialysis market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, with the US, Mexico, and Canada, currently holds the largest market share due to favorable reimbursement scenarios and a high demand for dialysis in treating renal diseases.

Europe, with Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, is further studied based on products and services, where services hold the maximum market share and consumables exhibit the highest CAGR. The Asia Pacific dialysis market is segmented into China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, with China leading the region due to the increasing diabetic population. India is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers

Increasing Diabetic PopulationRising Health SpendingGrowing Alcohol ConsumptionIncreasing Cases of ESRD

Challenges

High Treatment CostsStringent Regulations

Trends

Technological AdvancementsPreference for Dialysis Over TransplantRising Demand for Home Dialysis

Driver: Increasing Cases of ESRD

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is affecting a significant portion of the global population, leading to more than a million deaths annually. Factors such as an aging population, diabetes, and hypertension contribute to the rising incidence of ESRD. This trend indicates a growing need for dialysis and kidney transplants to meet the health needs of individuals with ESRD. The increasing diabetic population in developing countries further drives the demand for dialysis and kidney transplantation.

Challenge: Stringent Regulations

Stringent laws and regulations imposed by regulatory authorities pose a significant challenge for healthcare companies. The development, manufacturing, and marketing of therapeutic devices and pharmaceuticals are subject to numerous regulations that vary from country to country. These regulatory requirements demand significant time and resources for approvals and may lead to unforeseen delays. Legislative changes can significantly impact drug approval, production, pricing, and marketing laws, presenting a hurdle for the dialysis market.

Trend: Preference for Dialysis Treatment over Transplant

Kidney transplantation comes with challenges such as donor match requirements, complex surgery, lifelong immunosuppressive therapy, and a shortage of donor organs. The preference for dialysis over transplantation is growing due to these challenges, and it is further accelerated by the shortage of available donor kidneys. Immunossuppressive drugs used in transplant recipients have side effects, including a heightened risk of infections and cancer. These factors contribute to the increasing preference for dialysis treatment, driving market growth.

The COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the dialysis market as patients continued their treatment schedules despite the pandemic. The shift towards home hemodialysis treatment and concerns over the spread of COVID-19 infection have accelerated patient interest in home hemodialysis treatment. Technological advancements during the pandemic, such as virtual reality (VR) tools for patient training, have also boosted the market and are expected to continue to do so.

