Wearable Devices Expands Its Impact Within The Industry's XR Landscape By Joining The Openxr Voting Committee

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the“Company” or“Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced its new collaboration with the Khronos® Group. As a newly inducted member with voting rights in the OpenXRTM Working Group, Wearable Devices is further committed to the evolution of the AR/VR industry.

OpenXR, a standard being developed and promoted by Khronos Group, endeavors to streamline the complexities of AR/VR software creations, ensuring a universal approach that bridges the chasm between diverse hardware platforms. This easy-to-use framework empowers AR/VR developers to craft holistic extended reality (“XR”) solutions, eliminating the need for porting or rewriting applications. Through the collaboration of global leading vendors, anyone can expect to tap into an expansive array of XR applications, amplifying the realm of possibilities.

With its inclusion in the OpenXRTM Working Group, Wearable Devices now stands side by side with technology leaders like Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and more, all fervent supporters of the OpenXR standard. Wearable Devices brings to this prestigious roundtable its expertise in AI-powered touchless sensing technology. Wearable Devices' cutting-edge innovations are poised to enrich the OpenXR ecosystem, bridging the gap between the physical and virtual worlds in a way that's seamless and more immersive for all. Additionally, this advancement is a significant step forward in Wearable Devices' mission to set the input standard for XR.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company's flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to“touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for XR, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

About Khronos Group:

The Khronos Group is an open, non-profit, member-driven consortium of close to 200 industry-leading companies creating advanced, royalty-free, interoperability standards for 3D graphics, metaverse, augmented and virtual reality, parallel programming, vision acceleration and machine learning. Khronos activities include 3D CommerceTM, ANARITM, glTFTM, KamarosTM, NNEFTM, OpenCLTM, OpenGL®, OpenGL® ES, OpenVGTM, OpenVXTM, OpenXRTM, SPIR-VTM, SPIR-VTM, SYCLTM, Vulkan®, and WebGLTM. Khronos members drive the development and evolution of Khronos specifications and are able to accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge platforms and applications through early access to specification drafts and conformance tests.

