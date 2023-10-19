Inteligems Labs Unveils Odyssey: The Private Large Language Model That Businesses Can Trust

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At InteliGems Labs, we've integrated audio, video, text and unstructured data to deliver private LLM use cases at remarkably lower cost, carbon footprint and with high accuracy.” - Geof Baker - CEO & Co-Founder at InteliGems® Labs

LONDON, UK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, InteliGems® Labs announced the release of OdysseyTM, the first GREEN private large language model (LLM) that enables businesses and developers to build exceptional human interaction and generative AI experiences across domain-specific use cases with near-zero hallucination.

“At InteliGems Labs, we've integrated audio, video, text and unstructured data to deliver private LLM use cases at remarkably lower cost, carbon footprint and with high accuracy. We're excited to go beyond generative writing and solve multiple tasks. We've leveraged our powerful conversation intelligence application to build unique task models that extract insights from speakers, presentation, and documents across diverse sources. Our customers deploy custom knowledgebases with our intelligent assistant efficiently for specific domains while safeguarding data privacy. With Odyssey, we're not just revolutionizing language models; we're also pioneering a greener, more sustainable future for AI,” said Geof Baker - CEO & Co-Founder at InteliGems® Labs.

What sets Odyssey apart from the rest?

Fortifies your LLM & Intellectual Assets: Odyssey retains sensitive data in-house, shields proprietary insights and thwarts breaches with zero risk.



Simultaneous Text and Audio Querying: Unlike other LLMs, Odyssey empowers you to query text and audio simultaneously.

Precise Source Citations: Odyssey provides accurate, contextually relevant responses linked to sources with near zero hallucination, so you can be confident in the results.



Bespoke Domain Expertise: Odyssey can be customized to specific domains, increasing its efficiency, saving time and resources.



Next-Gen NLP Chunking: Odyssey's proprietary algorithm will ensure 50% reduction in token usage, savings and a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

About InteliGems Labs: InteliGems Labs is at the forefront of AI innovation, shaping technology for businesses and developers. With its commitment to efficiency, performance and environmental responsibility, InteliGems Labs is creating solutions that truly make a difference to the future of AI.

