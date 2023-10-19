ADA Rolls Out Top Android App Development Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Android is by far, undoubtedly the most famous operating system with reasonable offerings. It has closed the lingering demand supply cap in rising and established smartphone market. Android operating system covers a market share of 74.13 % (updated 2023). 16% of Android developers earn over $5,000 per month from their mobile apps. Android accounts for 81.7% of the market share. Android devices are user friendly, cost effective, reliable and versatile. Google Play Store features over 2.87 million apps (updated first quarter of 2023).Android apps cannot work on iOS platforms and vice versa. Similarly Android apps cannot be converted into iOS apps and vice versa. But Android apps can still operate on web and desktop platforms. The average cost of developing an Android App is less than the cost to develop an iOS app.Android Developers are not restricted with one programming languages or a few frameworks. They can often combine one or two frameworks or programming languages to interoperate of any platforms.The Stack Overflow Survey, one of the largest and most comprehensive survey of people who code from around the world, says that the top programming language in 2023 was JavaScript, with 64% of respondents using it. The most used developer tool was Dockers. The preferred IDE was Visual Studio Code, with its use increasing from 75% to 81%. The most loved web framework was Phoenix. The most wanted tool was React.Statistics from Buildfire suggests that the total number of mobile apps were expected to generate over $935 billion revenue in 2023. And the Google Play Store has 2.87 million apps available for download.Google offers multiple services (development tools, documentation, resources) that supports Android developers. Top tools and technologies for Android app development include Android Studio, Git/GitHub for version control, Jenkins/CircleCI for CI/CD, Espresso/Appium for testing, Firebase for analytics, Cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) for scalable backend services and data storage, Java/Kotlin, Python, R programming language, Android Software Development Kit (SDK), Gradle (to create the APK (Android Package) file), Emulators, Debugging tools like Android Debug Bridge (ADB), Logcat, and Profiler that helps identify and fix bugs and performance issues in the apps. It also makes use of frameworks like Apache Cordova, React Native, Flutter, Xamarin, Ionic, Corona SDK, Framework7, and NativeScript.Android Apps are favored because they are:●User friendly●Cost effective●Easily available●Upgradable●Compatibility across devices●The potential to grow with market demand●The ability to handle a vast variety of operations●Not dependent on any particular deviceApp Development Agency refreshed its list of top mobile app development companies into Android App Development. Such lists are often helpful for service seekers who are looking to outsource their development tasks. In the process they look for skilled developers, who hold experience in developing successful Android applications, in a time bound manner. Glance over:1.Konstant Infosolutions2.Rentall Script3.Intellectsoft4.GBKSOFT5.Prismetric6.RipenApps Technologies7.Pixel Values Technolabs8.YML9.WillowTree®10 TechnologiesFetch the complete list of top android app development companies chosen by ADA.About ADAApp Development Agency is a premier research firm that lists the best development partners according to their skills, apps, websites, clients' feedback, troubleshooting problems, etc.Latest Blogs of ADA:

