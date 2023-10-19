Republicans in US believes Trump has personality cult

(MENAFN) Since Donald Trump's unexpected rise to prominence in American politics, culminating in his surprising victory in the 2016 presidential election and subsequent defeat by Joe Biden in 2020, the landscape of United States politics has been overshadowed by what can only be described as the "Trump Show." This phenomenon, often resembling a nightmarish tragicomedy, has come to define an era in American political discourse. Even in the Biden era, the political stage remains split, with Trump's latest endeavors and controversies perpetually vying for attention alongside other significant events.



Last week's events provide a striking illustration of this dynamic. As the Republican presidential primary campaigns kicked off with the first national debate featuring eight contenders (but notably absent Trump himself), the former president attempted to steal the spotlight with a simultaneous interview on Fox News alongside the controversial Tucker Carlson. However, Trump's gambit did not yield the desired results, as the debate garnered significantly more coverage and attention. Nevertheless, the enduring split screen effect prevailed, albeit not to Trump's advantage.



Despite his physical absence from the debate stage in Milwaukee, Trump emerged as the indisputable victor. None of the other candidates managed to seize a defining moment, and Trump faced minimal criticism, solidifying his position as the de facto leader of the Republican party and the clear frontrunner in the upcoming political landscape.



The enduring influence of Trump's personality cult within Republican politics continues to shape the party's trajectory, impacting its strategy, messaging, and overall identity. As the 2024 presidential election looms on the horizon, the legacy of Trump's political persona remains a formidable force, leaving a profound imprint on the Republican party's future direction.



MENAFN19102023000045015687ID1107270984