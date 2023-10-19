(MENAFN- Mid-East)

By Tanja Nikolic, Hummingbird's General Manager:

Dubai, UAE: As parents and educators, we all aim to see our children grow into creative and critical thinkers, ready to tackle the challenges of the future with confidence. At Hummingbird, we believe that nurturing these essential skills in children is a collaborative effort between the home and the educational institution.

Here are some tips to enhance creative and critical thinking abilities in children, helping them blossom into innovative and analytical individuals.

Encourage Imaginative Play:

Imaginative play is the foundation of creativity. Providing the opportunity for children to join the open-ended activities, through initiative play, allows them to create, pretend and build the creative skills. Letting their imaginations soar as they transform a cardboard box into a spaceship or turn a pile of blocks into a majestic castle. Child initiative play stimulates creativity and problem-solving skills.

Foster Curiosity:

Encouraging your child to ask questions and explore their interests is important in early years. In Hummingbird, we provide the stimulative environment, with age-appropriate activities, toys and resources that pique children's curiosity. Nurturing their thirst for knowledge will strengthen their critical thinking abilities will help them become lifelong learners.

Provide Artistic Outlets:

Art is a powerful tool of self-expression. Offering opportunities for drawing, painting, sculpting, and other engaging activities, we support children's creativity as well emotional skills and self-esteem. Artistic expression allows children to think outside the box and express their emotions in a healthy way.

Support Problem-Solving Challenges:

Involving children with age-appropriate, challenging activities that require them to think critically and find solutions. This could be anything from building a simple structure with blocks to solving riddles and brain teasers. Encourage perseverance and praise their efforts, regardless of the outcome.

Stimulate Storytelling:

Storytelling is a powerful tool to nurture creativity, critical thinking, as well as communication and language. Reading books with your little one, will build a habit and encourage your child to create their own stories. This activity enhances the ability to structure ideas logically.

Promote Collaborative Learning:

Encouraging group activities and collaborative learning experiences is important for building the social skills as first. Working with peers fosters communication, negotiation, and teamwork skills. Together, children can explore new ideas and solve problems collectively, learning from each other in the process.

Limit Screen Time:

While technology has its benefits, excessive screen time can hinder creative and critical thinking. Encourage balance by limiting screen time and offering alternatives such as hands-on activities, reading, and outdoor play.

Model Creativity and Critical Thinking:

As parents and educators, be role models for creativity and critical thinking. Share your thought processes when faced with challenges or decision-making situations. Demonstrating open-mindedness and a willingness to try new things sets a powerful example for children to follow.

At Hummingbird, we are dedicated to fostering a learning environment that celebrates creativity and critical thinking. By incorporating these tips into our daily practices, we help children build the skills they need to navigate an ever-changing world with confidence and innovation.