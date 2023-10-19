Brics Summit: why US Dollar's dominance persists

(MENAFN) Amidst the fervent discussions of de-dollarization at the Brics economic group summit in South Africa, it appears unlikely that the United States dollar will relinquish its status as the world's premier international reserve currency. The gathering, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is not only considering expanding its membership but also exploring the potential for greater use of local currencies in trade settlements and even the creation of a Brics currency. While these efforts are indicative of Brics' ambition to bolster its political and financial influence globally, the United States dollar's dominance remains deeply entrenched.



This summit marks a pivotal moment, with at least 23 countries expressing interest in joining Brics, potentially expanding the group for the first time since South Africa, the second-largest economy in Africa, joined in 2010. Among the prospective candidates are economic powerhouses like Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, signaling the group's intent to diversify its membership and enhance its geopolitical significance.



The discussions on de-dollarization and the potential establishment of a Brics currency underscore the group's determination to challenge the United States dollar's preeminence in the international financial system. However, experts contend that the United States dollar's unparalleled liquidity, stability, and widespread acceptance in global trade transactions will likely continue to anchor its dominance. Furthermore, the extensive influence of the United States in the global economy, bolstered by its status as the world's largest economy and its control over key international financial institutions, provides a robust foundation for the dollar's enduring supremacy.



While Brics leaders and financial policymakers aim to fortify the group's political and financial standing, the formidable position of the United States dollar reflects the challenges they face in effecting a substantial shift in the international monetary landscape. As discussions progress and policies evolve, the world watches closely to discern whether Brics' aspirations for greater influence will culminate in tangible shifts in the global financial order.



