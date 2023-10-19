Strutting Your Stuff In The Lone Star State

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) With its vibrant cities and gorgeous landscapes, it's no wonder why so many people are drawn to Texas. This state is the land of BBQ, cowboys, and larger-than-life personalities-which is apparent whether you're headed to the Pasadena dentist or the state fair in Dallas.

When it comes to embodying iconic Western fashion, there's no better look than the classic cowboy. Flannel shirts, rugged denim jeans, tall boots, and iconic cowboy hats have been a staple in the fashion industry for decades. However, nobody does cowboy chic quite like the state that made it famous.

Here are some essentials so you can look the part:

Cowboy Hat

The cowboy hat is one of the most iconic symbols of Texas. It's not just a practical accessory but also a fashion statement. When it comes to cowboy hats, there are several styles to choose from.



Cattleman: The traditional cowboy hat is often considered the“Cattleman,” which includes three top crown creases and a slightly curled brim.

Brick: The“Brick” is similar to the Cattleman but with a squared-out crown, giving it a distinct flare. Gambler: The“Gambler” has a large brim and a flat crown.

There are several other types of cowboy hats, but those are just a few to pique your interest.

The key to nailing the cowboy hat is choosing the right size and shape and ensuring it matches your outfit. You don't want to look like a cowboy costume party gone wrong.

Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots come in various designs, including pointy, square, and round toes. There are also different types of cowboy boots made for different purposes, like roping cattle, riding horses, or doing other cowboy work.

Whether you need a pair or want to make a fashion statement, cowboy boots are always a wise choice. Plus, you can wear them with dresses, shorts, or jeans to look even more fabulous.

Denim Jeans

Denim jeans are comfortable, durable, and versatile!

There are so many styles of denim jeans to choose from that it can be overwhelming to think about. Classic cowboy denim jeans have a straight leg, high rise, and slim fit. If you want to add a modern twist to the classic cowboy jeans, you can opt for flared, ripped, cropped, or even bleached denim jeans.

Remember that a good pair of jeans should fit like a glove and elongate your legs.

Belt Buckle

A belt buckle can be the cherry on top of your cowboy look. They come in various designs, sizes, and materials, so you have a wide range of options when selecting one. Vintage belt buckles are trendy and add a touch of authenticity to your cowboy look. However, if you're going for a more modern cowboy chic look, consider opting for a sleek, shiny buckle. Either way, ensure your belt buckle complements your cowboy boots and hat!

From the iconic cowboy hat to the classic boots and jeans, dressing up in Western gear can be a great way to add some Texas flair to your look.