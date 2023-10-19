Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing Of Merger With Biosight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REHOVOT, Israel & MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: ADXS), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced the closing of its merger with Biosight, Ltd. (“Biosight”), pursuant to which Ayala acquired Biosight. The combined company will operate under the name Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under Ayala's current ticker symbol (“ADXS”).



“We are pleased to close the merger with Biosight which expands our product pipeline,” said Ken Berlin, President & CEO.“We have added aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel antimetabolite, which is in clinical development for AML and could potentially serve as a superior backbone therapy for unfit AML as part of combination treatment regimens. Our primary focus continues to be completing the ongoing Phase 3 RINGSIDE study evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors and we look forward to continuing our mission of bringing innovative therapies to people with rare tumors and aggressive cancers.”

Management and Organization

As previously announced, the combined company will be led by Ayala's existing senior management team, with Ken Berlin serving as President and CEO; Andres Gutierrez, MD, PhD, Executive VP and Chief Medical Officer; and Dana Gelbaum, MSc, MBA, General Manager and Chief Business Officer. Roy Golan, CPA, LLM, previously Executive VP & CFO of Biosight, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the combined company. The board of directors of the combined company is comprised of David Sidransky, MD (Chairman); Robert Spiegel, MD, FACP; Murray Goldberg; Vered Bisker-Leib, PhD, MBA; Roni Appel, MBA; Pini Orbach, PhD; Yuval Cabilly, PhD; and Ken Berlin, with an additional board member expected to be added at a later date.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The Company's lead candidates under development are the oral gamma secretase inhibitor, AL102, for desmoid tumors, and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AL102 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in the Phase 3 segment of a pivotal study for patients with desmoid tumors (RINGSIDE). For more information, visit .

