Poptentialtm High School Economics Curriculum By Certell Offers Free Stock Market Investment Lessons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October historically has been a month of notable volatility in the stock market, with historic crashes like the 1929 Great Depression and Black Monday in 1987. These events have given rise to a sense of "Octoberphobia" among some investors. Lessons on these events and others are included in Common Sense Economics from Poptential TM, a comprehensive and free high school digital curriculum. Click to tweet .



“It's never too early for teachers to engage students in discussions about the history of the stock market, its impact on economic growth or decline, and how it can potentially empower students to invest in their own futures,” said Julie Smitherman, a former social studies teacher and director of content at Certell, Inc., the nonprofit behind Poptential.

Poptential course packages boost student engagement by using a variety of pop culture media to illustrate concepts, including those taken from sitcoms, movies, animations, cartoons, late-night shows, and other sources. Lessons on the history of the stock market and how to invest in stocks are covered in the new 2023 Poptential Common Sense Economics e-book, including:

Investing for the future : Students can learn about the two broad categories of equity mutual funds-managed and indexed funds-in a chapter on investing. The material covers how a diverse holding of stocks over the long term can mitigate risk and offer attractive returns. This underscores the wisdom of using stock market investments as a retirement strategy.

The stock market is for small investors too: The Poptential November 15 Bell Ringer showcases that Investing in the stock market need not be intimidating. Investing in mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offers individuals a pathway to participate in the stock market. A video clip explains the difference between these two investment vehicles.

Understanding stock market crashes: Poptential's October 19 Bell Ringer explains how companies raise capital by selling stock and underscores that owning a company's stock allows individuals to participate in the performance of that company, whether positive or negative. A video clip delves into historical market crashes, including their role in the 1929 Great Depression and the global recession of 2008.

Professionals profiting from market collapses : Throughout history, astute investment professionals have capitalized on market crashes. Those who can gauge the fragility of the financial markets and trade accordingly can profit from market downturns. This video clip from the movie“The Big Short,” featured in the Poptential March 16 Bell Ringer, highlights how investment professionals try to predict market swings and discuss strategies for profiting from market downturns.

Poptential course packages include everything instructors need to teach a subject, including lessons, e-books, bell ringers , quizzes, and tests. The curriculum is standards-based and developed by teachers.

Poptential is available via a digital platform that allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments. Course packages in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics are available free at .

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering a generation of independent thinkers. With over 100,000 users across the United States, Certell's PoptentialTM family of free social studies courses has garnered numerous awards, including recognition from EdTech Digest Awards, Tech&Learning, Tech Edvocate Awards, the National Association of Economics Educators, and Civvys Awards. For more information about PoptentialTM and Certell's mission, please visit

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823



Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422







Poptential Website





Tags stock market Great Depression Black Monday teacher resources teaching tips economics Related Links