Wireless Fire Detection System Market To Reach USD 3.7 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Wireless Fire Detection System Market size was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 3.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Wireless fire detection systems are fire alarm systems that use wireless technologies such as WIFI, Bluetooth, or other technologies to relay signals to the fire control panel. Worldwide, the rise in fire incidents has triggered the need for wireless fire detection systems. Besides, the growing popularity of wireless techniques is a major factor contributing to the wireless fire detection system market growth.

Various benefits associated with wireless fire detection systems , such as portability, easy installation, and flexibility, are prominent factors boosting their adoption. These fire detection systems are easier to retrofit as they are much simpler to install. The wireless devices are mounted at a specific location around a building or room, and the actual system is synced with Wi-Fi or other connecting technology. Additionally, these systems are easily portable when required. For SMART construction, wireless fire detection systems are pivotal to ensure robust safety on site. Besides, government mandates and safety audits determine the importance of fire detection systems for commercial and residential buildings.

Segmentation Overview:

The global wireless fire detection system market has been segmented into product, installation type, system type, end-user, and region. Smoke detectors are easy to use and set up with wireless alarm systems. Advanced detectors are also equipped with features such as one-go-all-go, freeze detection, heat detection, and carbon monoxide detection, among others.

Wireless Fire Detection System Market Report Highlights:

The global wireless fire detection system market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2032.

The growing dependence on wireless fire detection systems has triggered the need for robust safety features and intelligence in building construction with the SMART approach.

The sensors and detectors segment held a significant market share in 2022.

Based on installation type, the new installation segment is expected to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the wireless fire detection system market report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Keystone Fire Protection Co, Honeywell International Inc, EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd, Zeta Alarm Systems, Electro Detectors Ltd, Eurofyre Ltd, Halma PLC, United Technologies, Sterling Safety Systems, and Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, Pavion announced the acquisition of Turnkey Technology. The acquisition is aimed to increase its consumer base in the Midwestern U.S.

According to the Singapore Civil Defense Force, in 2021, electrical fire and cooking fires were the leading cause of residential fires, with the former accounting for 588 cases and the latter accounting for 408 cases in Singapore.

Wireless Fire Detection System Market Segmentation:

By Product: Sensor or detectors, fire alarm panels and devices, input or output modules, others.

By Installation Type: New installation, retrofit installation

By System Type: Fully wireless systems, hybrid systems

By End-user: Commercial, residential, government, manufacturing, others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

