Bra Market: Global Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Growth Opportunities 2020-2030- By PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bra, short for brassiere, is a specialized undergarment designed to provide support, shape, and comfort for a woman's breasts. It is a fundamental piece of women's intimate apparel and is available in various styles, designs, and materials to cater to different needs and preferences.

As fashion trends continue to evolve, the Bra Market will see growth in demand for the need for various bra types and designs, such as seamless, wireless, and bralettes, driven by consumer preferences and the desire for comfort and aesthetics.

Key Highlights

In September 2023, Skims launched a new system of bras that seamlessly mold to your body. The new 15-piece line combines an underwire bra's support and shape with a bralette ease of wear. T-shirt bras, wireless bras, strapless bras, push-up bras, and bras for large busts are few of the bra styles that are available in a wide variety of colors, including the brand's characteristic skin and earth tones. Additionally, each piece is offered in sizes XXS - 5X and costs between $36 and $54.

Key trends in the bra market



Growing awareness about women's health and hygiene: Women are becoming more aware of the importance of wearing comfortable and supportive bras. This is driving the demand for high-quality bras that offer good support and comfort.

Growing disposable incomes: The growing disposable incomes of women are enabling them to spend more on bras. This is driving the growth of the premium bra segment. Changing fashion trends: The changing fashion trends are driving the demand for bras in different styles and colors. This is leading to the introduction of new and innovative bra products by manufacturers.

Segmentation of the Bra Market

The bra market can be segmented by product type, application, and region.



By Type: Padded Bra and Non-Padded Bra

By Application: Textile, Design, and Fashion By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Competitive landscape

Key players in the global bra market includes L Brands, Inc., Hanesbrands, Inc., The Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Wacoal, Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Groupe Chantelle, Triumph International and Wolf Lingerie Limited

Some of the key trends in the competitive landscape of the global bra market include:



Increasing focus on innovation: Players are focusing on developing innovative bra products that meet the needs of different consumers. For example, some players are developing bras with new features such as wireless support and temperature control. Expanding distribution channels: Players are expanding their distribution channels to reach a wider range of consumers. For example, some players are opening new stores and expanding their online presence.

Growth opportunities

The bra market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The key growth opportunities in the market include:



Growing demand in emerging markets: The demand for bras is growing in emerging markets such as China and India. This is due to the increasing disposable incomes of women in these markets. Growing popularity of online shopping: The growing popularity of online shopping is providing a boost to the global bra market. Online shopping offers consumers a wide range of bras to choose from and the convenience of shopping from home.

Growth Drivers



Changing Lifestyles: As people become more health-conscious and engage in fitness activities, the demand for sports bras has skyrocketed.

E-Commerce: The ease of online shopping and virtual fittings has expanded the global market reach, allowing consumers to access a wide variety of bra styles and brands.

Awareness and Education: Increased awareness about the importance of wearing well-fitted bras for health and comfort has driven demand.

Fashion and Style: Evolving fashion trends, including sheer fabrics and backless clothing, have influenced bra choices, boosting sales of strapless and adhesive bras. Maternity and Nursing: The growing population of working mothers has led to a surge in demand for maternity and nursing bras.

Analyst View

The growing body positivity and inclusivity movement is likely to lead to increased demand for bras in a wider range of sizes, designs, and colors to cater to diverse body types. Consumer demand for eco-friendly and sustainable fashion products will drive the production of bras made from sustainable materials, such as organic cotton, recycled fibers, and environmentally friendly dyes.

Future Outlook

The bra market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with increased emphasis on sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. The market will see further expansion into emerging economies as e-commerce infrastructure continues to improve. Customization and technology-driven solutions will likely become more mainstream, providing consumers with an unparalleled shopping experience.

Conclusion

The bra market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as increasing awareness about women's health and hygiene, growing disposable incomes, and changing fashion trends. The key players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their distribution channels to maintain their market share.

