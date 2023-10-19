Pakistan, US look to revive safety cooperation in wake of mosque assaults

(MENAFN) Recent terrorist incidents, notably the attacks on mosques, have spurred Pakistan and the United States to bolster their collaborative efforts in combatting militancy, according to analysts. In a significant development reflecting the urgency of the security situation, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir held a crucial call on Tuesday night. This communication follows a series of statements from United States officials reaffirming their support for Islamabad in the aftermath of attacks that claimed nearly 60 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.



While the official United States statement noted that the discussion covered "areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments," the call takes on added significance given Pakistan's recent renewal of a 15-year security cooperation agreement in August. The agreement, initially inked during the height of the United States-led war in Afghanistan, had languished since 2020. Its revival comes at a time when Pakistan confronts security challenges not only from its neighbor but also from its own faction of the Taliban. Pakistan's relationship with the new Taliban regime in Kabul is strained, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of providing sanctuary to militants. Incidents of clashes along the border between the two nations have further escalated tensions.



The security partnership between the United States and Pakistan has roots dating back to 1954, and recent developments have included the United States renewing maintenance contracts for Pakistan's substantial fleet of nearly 100 F-16 fighter jets. These collaborative efforts underscore the shared interest in maintaining regional stability and security, particularly in light of the evolving geopolitical landscape in South Asia. As both nations grapple with persistent security challenges, the international community will be closely monitoring their efforts to enhance cooperation in countering militancy and safeguarding the well-being of their citizens.



