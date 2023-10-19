Green Hydrogen Market Size Worth $88.05 Bn, Globally, By 2030 | Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners,“Green Hydrogen Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Technology (Alkaline Electrolysis and PEM Electrolysis), Renewable Source (Wind Energy, Solar Energy, and Others), End-use Industry (Chemical, Power, Food & Beverages, Medical, Petrochemicals, and Others), and Geography,” the market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.06 billion in 2022 to US$ 88.05 billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 46.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at



The establishment of large-scale green hydrogen plants attracts significant investments from both the public and private sectors. In June 2023, a group of companies announced their plan to invest US$ 79.75 in a project for the development of a hydrogen production facility and a hydrogen liquefaction facility in Queensland, Australia. The group of companies includes Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Kansai Electric Power Company (Japan), Marubeni Corporation (Japan), Keppel Infrastructure (Singapore), and Stanwell Corporation (Australia). Moreover, other countries have also announced their respective plans to produce green hydrogen to achieve their respective zero-emission targets which is another major factor likely to provide future growth opportunities for green hydrogen market players across different regions. In addition, the green hydrogen market is also likely to witness the new players coming forward to compete in such emerging markets and make their contributions towards a sustainable future. Large-sized green hydrogen plants require dedicated infrastructure, including hydrogen production facilities, storage systems, and transportation networks. The establishment of such plants drives the requirement for a robust infrastructure that supports the distribution and utilization of green hydrogen and also contributing to the green hydrogen market growth across different regions. For instance, in June 2023, Larsen & Toubro announced its plan to set up infrastructure for the world's largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia, which is being built by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC). Thus, a rise in infrastructure development is expected to create a favorable environment for the adoption of green hydrogen in different sectors, which is likely to offer growth opportunities to the green hydrogen market players during the forecast period.

Global Green Hydrogen Market Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 4.06 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 88.05 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 46.9% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Offering, Type, End-User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Green Hydrogen Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Air Liquide and Siemens Energy, Cummins Inc., Linde Plc, NEL ASA, Ørsted A/S, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, Uniper SE, Engie, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc are among the key players operating in the green hydrogen market. Few of the important market initiatives and product developments from the industry are mentioned below:

In 2023, Air Liquide sold its 19% stake in the fuel cell and hydrogen production technologies provider Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins, who owns the remaining 81% of the company. With a large portfolio of technologies, Air Liquide is more than ever committed to the development of hydrogen and the Group is a leader in developing and operating large scale electrolyzers.

In 2023, Linde announced a plan to increase its green hydrogen production capacity in Ontario, California, in response to growing demand from the mobility market. The company is expected to build, own and operate the first of several planned five-megawatt PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolyzers to increase its hydrogen capacity.





Order a Copy of this Report at:







Moreover, on May 30, 2030, the Indian Ministry of Power announced a complete waiver of the interstate transmission systems (ISTS) charges on offshore wind, green hydrogen, and ammonia project for 25 years. This waiver applies to projects commissioned till December 31, 2032. With the expansion of offshore wind and other renewables, the opportunities to produce and store clean hydrogen are also expected to grow in the coming years. Clean hydrogen can help nations meet energy demands in the coming years. Therefore, the production of green hydrogen from wind energy is expected to accelerate with the rise in renewable energy deployment and an upsurge in demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions. Green hydrogen can potentially contribute to decarbonizing various sectors and play a significant role in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. This is propelling the green hydrogen market growth.





Green Hydrogen Market: Industry Overview

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is actively involved in promoting research and development across various technologies aimed at achieving economically viable and net-zero-carbon pathways for hydrogen production. The primary issue faced in hydrogen production is the capital required for the process. To address this challenge, the DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office is committed to developing new technologies that can produce hydrogen at US$ 2 per kilogram by 2026 and further reduce it to US$ 1 per kilogram by 2031, all through net-zero-carbon processes. These efforts align with the Hydrogen Energy Earthshot initiative, which seeks to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% within a decade, making it available at an affordable rate of US$ 1 per kilogram. By driving these developments, the DOE aims to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean and cost-effective energy solution in the future which is expected to boost the green hydrogen market size during the near future. For instance, in January 2023, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) in response to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). This initiative involves an investment of US$ 8 billion to facilitate the establishment of Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs). These H2Hubs will serve as critical centers for showcasing the entire clean hydrogen value chain, encompassing production, processing, delivery, storage, and end-use applications. The overarching objective is to support the Biden Administration's ambitious targets of achieving a carbon-free electric grid by 2035 and transitioning to a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Through this funding, the DOE aims to accelerate advancements in hydrogen technology and infrastructure, driving toward a more sustainable environment. Such initiatives are likely to catalyze the green hydrogen market size in the near future.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Hydrogen Station Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release:







Tags Green Hydrogen Market Net-Zero Emission Renewable Energy fuel cell electric vehicles low-carbon transportation Green Hydrogen