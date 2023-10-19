Israeli Occupation Army Attacks S. Lebanon - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army bombed outskirts of Meis Al-Jabal town in southern Lebanon with artillery, the Lebanese National Agency reported Thursday.

Two artillery rockets were launched toward an Israeli settlement opposite to Meis Al-Jabal and Hula towns, the agency said.

The National News Agency said the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon lost two members "while they were carrying out their duty."

Since the launch of Hamas operations against the occupation forces on 7th of October, the southern Lebanese border area has been witnessing cross-border attacks against Israeli occupation positions, while occupation army bombarded Lebanese areas. (end)

fz













MENAFN19102023000071011013ID1107270910