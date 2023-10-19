Medical Aesthetics Market Is Booming Worldwide With Cutera, Fotona, Candela

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Aesthetics Market latest research report added by USD Analytics. The Medical Aesthetics Market Study has been segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report is a great blend of qualitative and quantitative market data that was gathered and evaluated mostly through primary data and secondary sources. This also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the marketplace in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the major key players covered Allergan plc, Alma Lasers Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cutera, Inc., El. S.p.A., Inmode Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Fotona d.o.o., Galderma SA, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Medytox Inc., Candela Corporation

Definition:

The Medical Aesthetics Market is a rapidly growing industry driven by factors such as the aging population, increasing disposable income, technological advancements, social media, consumer awareness, minimally invasive procedures, and cultural factors. The market is driven by the desire to look good in photos, the need for natural-looking results, and the treatment trend. Men's aesthetics is also on the rise, with procedures like Botox, dermal fillers, and hair restoration. The market is also influenced by sustainability and ethical practices, the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine, regulatory changes, emerging markets, and decreasing stigma associated with cosmetic procedures. The integration of AI and machine learning is also on the rise in treatment planning and personalized recommendations.

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size is estimated to be US 15.9 Billion in 2023 and is poised to register 12.1% growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 to reach US $ 35.4 billion in 2030.

Product Types: Facial Aesthetics, Implants, Skin Aesthetics, Body contouring devices, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo removal devices, Thread lift products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices, Others

Major End-use Applications: Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Homecare

Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by Following Country in Global Outlook:

. North America Country (United States, Canada)

. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of South America)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Others)

. Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

. Rest of World [United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Others]

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze the global Medical Aesthetics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, current size, share investments, and key players.

-To present the Medical Aesthetics Market development in the United States, Europe, South East Asia, and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plans and strategies.

-To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, end-users, and key regions.

Furthermore, the years considered in the Medical Aesthetics Market study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2022

Base year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE Analysis:

A five-force study is performed in order to better comprehend the dynamics of the market. This analysis focuses on the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of consumers, the threat of new competitors Threats of substitution, and competition.

. Political (Trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political equilibrium)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, the price of raw materials, and exchange rates all play a role)

. Social (Changes in attitudes, family demography, educational attainment, cultural trends, and way of life)

. Technological (Automation, research, and development, as well as modifications to digital or mobile technologies)

. Legal (Laws governing employment, consumer protection, health and safety, and international as well as trade limitations)

. Environmental (Environmental factors, recycling methods, carbon footprint, trash management, and sustainability)

